17 delightful homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Gloucestershire — £3.25 million

A hundred acres of the Cotswolds plus a seven bedroom home and equestrian facilities. Highland cow not included.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Buckinghamshire — £3.85 million

Easily accessible from Reading, Henley and Oxford, this lovely home in a peaceful setting is smartly done inside and has superb views.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Devon — £835,000

A superbly presented and spacious period house with excellent outbuildings and land, set on the edge of a very popular village.

(Image credit: OnTheMarket.com)

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

East Sussex — £995,000

A beautiful family home boasting spectacular views with generous oak framed annexe/studio. It's also close to the delightful town of Rye.

(Image credit: OnTheMarket.com)

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Gloucestershire — £575,000

Ivy Cottage is a beautiful detached Cotswold stone period home with cottage garden, timber garden room, parking and a lovely village outlook.

(Image credit: OnTheMarket.com)

For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.

Hampshire — £950,000

A beautiful Grade II listed thatched cottage steeped in character and charm with log burner and immaculate garden, set in a picturesque village.

(Image credit: OnTheMarket.com)

For sale with Ashwells. See more pictures and details for this property.

Kent — £1,650,000

An imposing detached four-storey listed period Georgian home with five bedrooms, detached barn and indoor swimming pool, set on 1.8 acres.

(Image credit: OnTheMarket.com)

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.

Leicestershire — £650,000

A skilfully extended character four-bedroom detached cottage lying in this popular village location with no upward chain.

(Image credit: OnTheMarket.com)

For sale with Bentons. See more pictures and details for this property.

North Yorkshire — £280,000

A lovingly-restored stone character cottage with three bedrooms, private garden and off-street parking, set in the desirable village of Eggleston.

(Image credit: OnTheMarket.com)

For sale with GSC Grays. See more pictures and details for this property.

Shropshire — £865,000

Ivy House is an impressive Georgian residence rich in character and charm with a versatile and adaptable layout, set in a tranquil location.

(Image credit: OnTheMarket.com)

For sale with Balfours. See more pictures and details for this property.

Shropshire — £550,000

A Grade II listed Georgian farmhouse for complete restoration — but it'll be worth the effort for a home with walled gardens, paddock, farm buildings and an idyllic rural location.

(Image credit: OnTheMarket.com)

For sale with Nick Champion. See more pictures and details for this property.

Somerset — £650,000

A charming two-bedroom stone cottage and one-bedroom annexe with pretty garden, summerhouse and village and country walks on the doorstep.

(Image credit: OnTheMarket.com)

For sale with Cooper and Tanner. See more pictures and details for this property.

Somerset — £295,000

A stunning Grade II listed link detached cottage with two bedrooms, in East Stoke near Montacute. Offered for sale with no onward chain.

(Image credit: OnTheMarket.com)

For sale with GTH. See more pictures and details for this property.

Somerset — £1,250,000

A discreetly located four-bedroom farmhouse and farm buildings set in 35 acres of pasture and woodland with no neighbouring properties in sight.

(Image credit: OnTheMarket.com)

For sale with Nancekivell & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.

Somerset — £400,000

A pretty Grade II listed period cottage dating back to the 1600s with two double bedrooms, located in the thriving picturesque village of Wedmore.

(Image credit: OnTheMarket.com)

For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.

Surrey — £1,500,000

Charming unlisted character six-bedroom home offering generous and versatile accommodation and an abundance of wonderful period features.

(Image credit: OnTheMarket.com)

For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

West Midlands — £2,295,000

A beautifully presented family home with a heated outdoor swimming pool and pool house, set in a highly sought-after location.

(Image credit: OnTheMarket.com)

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.