17 delightful homes for sale, as seen in Country Life
Our round-up of some of the best houses to come to the market via Country Life this week includes a wonderful Cotswolds home and a happily affordable cottage in the West Country.
Gloucestershire — £3.25 million
A hundred acres of the Cotswolds plus a seven bedroom home and equestrian facilities. Highland cow not included.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Buckinghamshire — £3.85 million
Easily accessible from Reading, Henley and Oxford, this lovely home in a peaceful setting is smartly done inside and has superb views.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
A superbly presented and spacious period house with excellent outbuildings and land, set on the edge of a very popular village.
For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.
A beautiful family home boasting spectacular views with generous oak framed annexe/studio. It's also close to the delightful town of Rye.
For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
Ivy Cottage is a beautiful detached Cotswold stone period home with cottage garden, timber garden room, parking and a lovely village outlook.
For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.
A beautiful Grade II listed thatched cottage steeped in character and charm with log burner and immaculate garden, set in a picturesque village.
For sale with Ashwells. See more pictures and details for this property.
An imposing detached four-storey listed period Georgian home with five bedrooms, detached barn and indoor swimming pool, set on 1.8 acres.
For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.
A skilfully extended character four-bedroom detached cottage lying in this popular village location with no upward chain.
For sale with Bentons. See more pictures and details for this property.
A lovingly-restored stone character cottage with three bedrooms, private garden and off-street parking, set in the desirable village of Eggleston.
For sale with GSC Grays. See more pictures and details for this property.
Ivy House is an impressive Georgian residence rich in character and charm with a versatile and adaptable layout, set in a tranquil location.
For sale with Balfours. See more pictures and details for this property.
A Grade II listed Georgian farmhouse for complete restoration — but it'll be worth the effort for a home with walled gardens, paddock, farm buildings and an idyllic rural location.
For sale with Nick Champion. See more pictures and details for this property.
A charming two-bedroom stone cottage and one-bedroom annexe with pretty garden, summerhouse and village and country walks on the doorstep.
For sale with Cooper and Tanner. See more pictures and details for this property.
A stunning Grade II listed link detached cottage with two bedrooms, in East Stoke near Montacute. Offered for sale with no onward chain.
For sale with GTH. See more pictures and details for this property.
A discreetly located four-bedroom farmhouse and farm buildings set in 35 acres of pasture and woodland with no neighbouring properties in sight.
For sale with Nancekivell & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.
A pretty Grade II listed period cottage dating back to the 1600s with two double bedrooms, located in the thriving picturesque village of Wedmore.
For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.
Charming unlisted character six-bedroom home offering generous and versatile accommodation and an abundance of wonderful period features.
For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.
A beautifully presented family home with a heated outdoor swimming pool and pool house, set in a highly sought-after location.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
From Bond to billions: How Andermatt is becoming one of the most talked about ski resorts in the Alps
Originally a sleepy town used by the Swiss army, the resort of Andermatt is growing into a must-visit for the discerning skier.
By Adam Hay-Nicholls Published
-
The life and times of P. G. Wodehouse, 50 years on from his death
Bertie Wooster, Jeeves, Lord Emsworth and the Blandings Castle set: P. G. Wodehouse’s creations made him one of the most widely read humorists of the 20th century, but he was denounced as a traitor and a Nazi.
By Roderick Easdale Published