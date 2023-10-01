18 magical homes from £475k to £3.5m, as seen in Country Life

Some wonderful West Country homes are among the many superb houses to come up for sale via Country Life this week.

What was originally a 12th-century monastery is now a stupendous country house a few miles outside Bristol.

There are nine bedrooms and eight reception rooms, with breathtaking period features throughout. Magnificent.

An exquisite acre and a bit of English country gardens surround this delightful Georgian-style house in the village of Freshford,

It’s beautifully done inside and out, and the village location means you can be in the centre of Bath in 10 minutes by train.

A sumptuous country house set in 78 acres of Exmoor, not far from Barnstaple.

Modern additions and original architecture have been fused brilliantly, while the gardens include a glorious outdoor pool.

An elegant and substantial family home of 4,658 sq. ft. enjoying southerly views over greenbelt countryside with large gardens and a tennis court.

A remarkable, part thatched village home with separate cottage steeped in character, situated in the village of Weston Turville.

An impressive detached Georgian country house with stylish living accommodation, a delightful garden and stunning views.

Beautifully presented unlisted Kentish farmhouse with fabulous outside space including gardens, pond, adjoining paddock and outbuildings.

Parklands is a unique and attractive country home fitted to an exceptional standard with quality oak fittings, set on 1.12 acres in a rural setting.

An impressive Grade II listed home dating from the 18th century featuring over 5,000 sq. ft. of accommodation, set in 5 acres of beautiful grounds.

This sympathetically renovated, spacious Grade II listed Elizabethan country house is full of character, set in a well-established, secluded garden.

An outstanding five-bedroom Grade A listed Georgian house with adjoining barn, stunning gardens and grazing land, totalling about 82.41 acres.

A delightful three-bedroom home with annexe and delightful cottage garden, in an attractive rural setting just 2.5 miles from Epping, with easy commute to London.

This characterful home has been comprehensively and imaginatively upgraded to offer high-spec accommodation with a stunning garden for entertaining.

A beautiful Grade II listed 16th century house with outdoor pool, adaptable outbuilding, generous gardens and grounds of approx. an acre. No onward chain.

A beautifully romantic Grade II listed cottage that has been well-restored with maintained original features, set in the Kent countryside.

This rarely available beautifully presented four-bedroom family home enjoys superb open views to Loch Carron and the mountains, set in an enviable waterside position.

A fabulous four-bedroom cottage offering an ideal blend of original features and character with high quality contemporary fittings.

John Hodges’ Cottage has an abundance of character features, attractive gardens, off-road parking and is within walking distance of amenities.

