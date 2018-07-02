19 magnificent French houses, including a château for under £500,000

Country Life's France special issue saw some amazing properties up for sale – here's a selection of some of the best.

On this new luxury development we offer a delightful 4 bed / 4 bath apartment with views across the Bay of Angels. Close to Nice centre and the famous Promenade des Anglais.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Stunning Cote d’Azur stone built property with sea view to the Bay of Cannes. Featuring a large plot with pool and automatic watering system. Walking distance to all amenities.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

An exquisite former monastery, set on the banks of the river, has been transformed into a boutique hotel and prestigious destination venue. Sumptuous owner’s accommodation.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

An striking château situated in the glorious Charente countryside. It has 7 bedrooms, 2 separate apartments, pool and park-like gardens – a real must-see gem.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

A charming château set in just over 5Ha of gardens and land, all fully enclosed behind handsome gates, stone walls and elegant railings. Includes guardian’s cottage and barns.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautifully presented 9 bedroom 19thC château style property. Rural French village location close to the city of Niort. Currently run as a B&B wth owners accomodation.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

A handsome property set in over 5Ha of mature parkland and woods. There is an old coach house for conversion, an orangery, heated pool and stables with 4 boxes.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

An outstanding 7 bed historic townhouse with a secluded garden, covered terrace, summer house and large pool. It offers the possibility of becoming a boutique B&B.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Stunning small, easily managed and very well appointed Chateau in the heart of Gascony. 1 hr west of Toupouse. 6 bedrooms, 2 apartments, 2 gites, stables, swimming pool and tennis court. Established grounds, paddocks, woodland and farmland. In all 68 ha.

For sale with France Prestige Farms. See more pictures and details about this property.

An impressive 12 bed château set in 2.5Ha with incredible views over the Côtes de Blaye AOC vineyards. It benefits from a pool, chapel, guest house and expansive terraces.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Outstanding 4 bed architect-designed chalet close to the Grand Massif and Portes du Soleil ski areas. Ideal for all year round mountain living. Wonderful mountain views.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Situated in the very heart of a beautiful, large, 2 hectare forest with its blissfully quiet environment are 3 picturesque lakes,sized: 3000 m²,2000 m² and 1000 m². There is also a Cabin of 30 m² with a mezzanine area, perfect for use when enjoying the lakes, fishing, picnics etc and there are also further sheds, in the centre of these unique grounds.

For sale with Pauline Handover. See more pictures and details about this property.

This superb château is set in 3Ha of manicured parkland and includes 10 ensuite bedrooms, various reception rooms, professional kitchen, two pools and guest houses.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Outstanding 12 bedroom, 17th and 19thC château set in 12Ha of land with a beautiful heated pool, stables, a variety of outbuildings and caretaker’s accommodation.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Charming manor house with medieval origins, beautifully restored maintaining many original features. Gatekeeper’s cottage, beautiful gardens and large outbuildings.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

This 3 bed apartment is in the centre of Meribel and a short walk from the Chaudanne ski lift hub and high street. Sold subject to a leaseback agreement.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

A collection of buildings in a stunning location comprising a main 3 bed house, a 1 bed guardian’s house plus a 2 bed and 1 bed gîte. Sitting proudly in large grounds with 2 pools.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

A great buy – 6 bed property within walking distance of pretty Callian with amenities and restaurants. Set on a large plot with infinity pool and fabulous views. 35kms to beaches.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

This amazing 8 bed property is surrounded by woods, beautiful gardens and offers many features including three towers which make it feel like a real fairytale castle. Over 2.6Ha.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.