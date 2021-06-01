A beautiful family home in Buckinghamshire, with delightful gardens and a stream

With plenty of space, striking interiors and exquisite gardens, Minshulls, in Aston Clinton, is the ideal place for a family.

You know a property must be special when the estate agent’s brochure features an icon of swimming ducks on the first page—and Minshulls, which sports one in its marketing material, doesn’t disappoint. This Grade II-listed Georgian house in Aston Clinton, Buckinghamshire, which is for sale through Knight Frank at £1.6 million, is a magnificent family home.

A striking reception all sets the tone for the 4,050sq ft interiors, giving access to all the main reception rooms, which include a charming sitting room and dining room at the front and a eye-catching drawing room with a vaulted ceiling and open fireplace.

Upstairs are six bedrooms, split between the first and the second floor—the master suite, in particular, is exceptionally fine, with its lovely views of the garden and a separate dressing room.

But if there’s a feature that really steals the show at Minshulls is the one-acre gardens, which are beautifully landscaped: there are lawns peppered with box-edged beds bursting with flowers, a kitchen garden with fruit cages, a superb topiary yew hedge and a delightful stream that marks the boundary—the reason for the brochure’s swimming ducks.

Minshulls is for sale at £1.6 million via Knight Frank — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Aston Clinton: What you need to know