A charming period property in a rural Welsh village, yet with city, seaside and airport all in easy reach

The Old Vicarage combines elegant interiors with lush grounds in a rural village location.

It’s not easy finding homes which tick both the ‘rural idyll’ and ‘easily accessible’ boxes on the buyer’s checklist, but this place does a fine job. Within 2¼ acres of gardens and grounds in the vibrant village of Penmark, the Old Vicarage offers a slice of country life close to the market town of Cowbridge and within easy reach of Cardiff International Airport. There’s even seaside at hand, in the form of the old-school bucket-and-spade spot at Barry Island just a few minutes away.

Dressed in Welsh stone and slate, this elegant period property is for sale through Watts & Morgan at an asking price of £1.35 million.

A gabled porch leads to the impressive interiors, which span more than 4,500sq ft.

Each of the three reception rooms has beautiful details, from the fine fireplace in the magnificent drawing room to the panorama in the sitting room, which looks out on the grounds from two sides, and the dining room, which has a large bay window.

The kitchen and breakfast room has kept intact the original servants’ bell and even the utility room has something special — the original bread oven.

Upstairs are five bedrooms, including the large master suite, which comes with a stylish bathroom and its own dressing room, while the basement cellar provides excellent storage space.

The property is perfectly suited for family living, with extensive interior space and grounds that offer a mix of lawns, woodland and an orchard with a range of fruit trees, as well as a tennis court.

A coach house and stables to the eastern side of the property offer scope for conversion, subject to the relevant planning consent.

The Old Vicarage is for sale at £1.35 million via Watts & Morgan — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Penmark: What you need to know

Location: Penmark is only a short drive away from Cardiff Internationa Airport and the market town of Cowbridge.

Atmosphere :Developing along the main road, the village has a lovely mix of houses and a charming pub, the Six Bells.

:Developing along the main road, the village has a lovely mix of houses and a charming pub, the Six Bells. Things to do : Fonmon Castle, in nearby Barry,combines architecture with nature walks and a dinosaur hunt that’s sure to be a hit with children.

: Fonmon Castle, in nearby Barry,combines architecture with nature walks and a dinosaur hunt that’s sure to be a hit with children. Schools: Llancarfan Primary School is rated as good

