A Cornish home with glorious panoramic views stretching from Trenow Cove to St Michael’s Mount

This exceptionally positioned four-bedroom house close to Penzance is listed for the first time since it was built. It offers the ideal spot to enjoy unrestricted southwesterly views of the surrounding beaches and sea beyond.

It would be hard to rival the panoramic sea views from this Cornish property, with the vista stretching from Trenow Cove across to St Michael’s Mount and far out to sea. The house in Perranuthnoe near Penzance, is listed with Lillicrap Chilcott for £1,400,000.

The house itself is in need of a fair bit of TLC, but given its location, including large, flat garden enjoying the same views, we’re sure fans of the Cornish coast with a few pennies to spare would be eager to take this project on.

The four-bedroom house, with sitting room, dining room, entrance hall and two bathrooms, also has a large attic room, which could be used as a fifth bedroom.

Recommended videos for you

The home is comfortable and ready to move in to, but some may wish to revitalise the inside space, by either refurbishing the existing rooms or extending and adapting the current building, if relevant planning permission can be obtained.

Outside is a large level garden, with the same breathtaking coastal views, offering the ideal spot for impressive summer parties and barbecues, or just enjoying all to yourself.

There’s also a detached garage, plenty of space for parking, and a summer house and shed. The outside area is partially split into different areas, adding interest to the exterior space.

The house is situated in Perranuthnoe, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, close to Penzance. The village has a pretty sandy beach, also known as Perran Sands, which has good surf.

Those looking to catch some waves or enjoy a coastal stroll are spoilt for choice in this idyllic spot, plus nearby Penzance offers plenty of dining opportunities, independent shops, Minack Theatre and the open air Jubilee Pool.

Listed with Lillicrap Chilcott for £1,400,000 — see more details and pictures.