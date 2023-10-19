A dream waterside home in one of Cornwall’s most prestigious locations

Perched at the top of a gentle hill in St Mawes, Tresona is a hop, skip and a jump to some of Cornwall’s finest beaches and sailing waters.

When it comes to sought-after coastal locations, this one certainly takes some beating: Tresona is just 150 yards from Summers Beach and St Mawes Sailing Club’s quay in one of the most desirable villages on Cornwall’s south coast.

The four-bedroom home in St Mawes is on sale for £3,000,000 via Lillicrap Chilcott.

Tresona, which dates back to the 1930s, boasts almost an acre of gardens and grounds. And thanks to its spot at the brow of the hill, you’ve got some pretty spectacular views of St Mawes harbour and Falmouth Bay, which together make up the third largest natural harbour in the world (behind Sydney and Poole, apparently).

While the location is clearly a huge draw, the house itself is also a gem. Set over two floors, the light and bright property has plenty of large windows ensuring you’re never far from a glimpse of that beautiful coastline.

Recommended videos for you

Tresona has all you’d expect from a top notch Cornish home: lounge with wood burning stove, dining room, and dual-aspect kitchen with underfloor heating and an electric AGA range cooker.

It has all the practical elements covered too: pantry, study, cloakroom, laundry, boot/games room and shower room to wash the salty spray away after a day on the beach or out sailing.

One of the house’s highlights has to be the sun room. It opens out onto a terrace that wraps around both sides of the house. Perfect for enjoying a cold beer or glass of wine as the sun sets.

Upstairs, there’s four bedrooms (two with ensuites), bathroom, WC, a dressing room and an all-important balcony.

It’s hard to imagine anyone wanting to work while at Tresona but if you have to, there’s a home office next to the garage in a separate building.

There’s also a discreet courtyard, stores and beds for growing vegetables tucked away beyond two old apple trees.

The area needs little introduction. It’s one of Cornwall’s best-known coastal communities and renowned for its sailing. The popular local sailing club has a packed calendar, with regular races and lessons. There’s also a windsurfing school and kayaking centre nearby.

But if sailing and other watersports aren’t your thing, then always there’s the harbour for crabbing and miles of beautiful beaches and blustery walks nearby.

Tresona is currently on the market via Lillicrap Chilcott for £3,000,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.