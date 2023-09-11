A perfect farmhouse has come up for sale in one of Cornwall’s most beautiful spots

Trevascus Farm is a beautiful property near Cornwall's Roseland Peninsula which seems to tick every box.

Throughout his career as an estate agent, Falmouth-based Jonathan Cunliffe has often been approached by buyers searching for Cornwall’s elusive ‘holy grail’: a south-facing country house or farmhouse set within its own land with sea views.

He claims to have found just such a property in the shape of Trevascus Farm, which is for sale with a guide price of £3.75m.

It’s located near Caerhays and Veryan Bay on the scenic Roseland Peninsula, a couple of miles from the Williams family’s Caerhays Castle estate and the coast, nine miles from St Austell and 13 miles from Truro.

Trevascus Farm stands in some 26 acres of gardens and pasture at the end of a quiet country lane, surrounded by open fields with gentle views down towards the Caerhays estate and Veryan Bay. The house dates from pre-Tudor times, when Trevascus Manor was the home of the influential Slade family before being replaced by a farmstead in the 17th century.

More recently, it was acquired by the local council and farmed by three generations of the same family, before being bought in 2017 by the current owners, who have painstakingly remodelled and restored it.

As part of the renovation, a substantial two-storey extension was built, in consultation with Koha Architects of Penryn, to the west of the existing farmhouse, which more than doubled its original footprint. T0day, the house offers some 6,700sq ft of light and airy living space on two storeys, including a large open-plan kitchen/dining room, three reception rooms, five double bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Recommended videos for you

Approached along a sweeping private driveway flanked by mature trees, the house and its wonderful collection of unconverted outbuildings, including a substantial, U-shaped range of unlisted stone barns arranged around a traditional courtyard, are enveloped by gardens and pasture.

Given Trevascus Farm’s secluded and timeless setting, land with endless potential and lifestyle appeal, and proximity to many of south Cornwall’s most beautiful beaches, for one lucky buyer at least, the search for the ‘holy grail’ will surely end here.

Trevascus Farm is for sale at £3.75m — see more details and pictures.