A Grade II*-listed manor set in idyllic grounds in the South Hams

Dating from the 17th century, Ranscombe Manor combines period elegance with manicured grounds and an amazing setting.

Few properties can rival with Ranscombe Manor for the setting. This Grade II*-listed, 17th-century property — on the market with Charles Head, with price on application — sits in 33.5 acres of secluded grounds near Kingsbridge, in the beautiful South Hams.

The magnificent driveway that meanders through the grounds to reach the house, affording long views of the rolling countryside in the process, immediately set the tone. An original 18th century stone arch guards the door, which opens into a striking cross-passage entrance hall, mentioned by Pevsner in his book.

To the left of the hall lies the elegant drawing room, with its feature fireplace, exposed beams and panoramic views of the garden, and beyond that the large dining room, which has a large stone fireplace with woodburning stove and is perfect for entertaining. On the opposite side of the hall are the lovely kitchen and breakfast room, with its Aga and granite worktops, and the sitting room.

Two staircases, including a spiral on, led upstairs, where there are five bedrooms, including the opulent master suite (one of the bedrooms is currently used as dressing room).

Additional accommodation is available in a studio apartment and in a two-bedroom cottage which comes with a large, private outdoor terrace. Planning permission is in place to convert the courtyard outbuildings into four homes.

But it’s perhaps the grounds that make Ranscombe Manor really special. The house opens directly onto a spectacular box hedging maze beyond which are lawns, a walled kitchen garden, an apple orchard, woodland, pasture, parkland, a pond and a stream.

Ranscombe Manor is for sale with price on application to Charles Head — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Kingsbridge: What you need to know