A handsome Regency house for sale on a pretty crescent in Royal Leamington Spa

Number 5 Claredon Crescent is a beautiful six-bedroom property located on one of Leamington Spa's most desirable roads.

This Grade II-listed Regency house, set in sought-after Clarendon Crescent, beautifully combines contemporary living with period details: the living-and-dining area is open plan, but also has ornate ceilings and fine fireplaces.

Number 5 Claredon Crescent is currently on the market via Fine & Country with a guide price of £2 million.

The more than 5,000sq ft of living space includes a magnificent kitchen and breakfast room, a study, a family room and six bedrooms—the one on the top floor abuts a living room and a kitchenette, lending itself perfectly to granny, teenager or staff accommodation.

The property also comes with its own garage and beautiful private gardens, beyond which is communal parkland.

Leamington Spa: What you need to know

Location: In central England, located on the River Leam, 11 miles south of Coventry and 30 miles southeast of Birmingham. There are train stations at Leamington Spa, Warwick and Warwick Parkway.

Atmosphere: The historic town has previously been voted the third best place to live in the UK, with many drawn in by the lovely parks, shops, schools and pretty countryside.

Things to do: There are plenty of historic sites to visit within the town, which is particularly noted for its Regency architecture. The Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum is set in the colonnaded Royal Pump Rooms — a 19th century former bathhouse and the Jephson Gardens are also worth a visit.

Schools: Leamington Spa is known for its excellent schools, with Princethorpe College, Kings High School for Girls, Warwick Prep, The Kingsley School and Milverton Primary School.

