A house that comes with 3,500 acres of Loch Lomond National Park

This superb estate in the Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park has huge potential, yet is also a perfect family home from which to escape the world.

The location of Stuckendroin feels like the sort of place you’d have to travel for hours to find: wild, beautiful, impossibly romantic.

Yet this glorious property, which is presently for sale via Strutt & Parker at £3 million, is only a 48-mile drive from Glasgow.

Your £3m buys a vast amount of land, set in the wilds of the Trossachs National Park with 2¾ miles of frontage onto romantic Loch Lomond.

The estate comprises 3,511 acres of in-bye pasture and paddocks, rough grazings, woodland and open moorland, plus the main farmhouse.

There is also a cottage and agricultural buildings, including a game larder — the owners operate a deerstalking business and culling programme alongside sheep farming. And here are some sheep to prove it.

The three-bedroom, modernised farmhouse has a biomass system, which generates an annual income of £2,000–£3,000 through the Renewable Heat Incentive. Not enough to live on, but a nice little bonus.

The main draw, though, is the chance to live in a simply wonderful part of Britain.

Many beautiful homes around the country in recent years have ended up being rented out as Air BnBs and the like. But not Stuckendroin: the owners have very much been occupiers too, and it’s not hard to see why.

For sale via Strutt & Parker at £3m. See more details and pictures.

