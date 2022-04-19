A palatial Georgian home in Staffordshire which is up for sale for the first time in 50 years

Grandeur, history and stunning interiors meet at Stowe Hill House in Lichfield, Staffordshire.

Over in Staffordshire, the three landmark spires of Lichfield Cathedral have been a source of inspiration for many over the centuries, not least the 18th-century architect who, in the mid 1750s, built Stowe Hill House for Elizabeth Aston on a commanding hilltop site overlooking the cathedral.

Samuel Johnson, who was born in Lichfield, was a regular visitor to the striking early Georgian house, now listed Grade II*, which, according to its listing, ‘forms an important element in the landscape, especially in the view from the Cathedral and Stow Pool’.

For sale for the first time in 50 years, Stowe Hill has been the much-loved family home of the vendors, who bought the house in a dilapidated state in the 1970s and have since comprehensively restored it.

Sarah Briggs of Knight Frank’s Birmingham office quotes a guide price of £1.95m for the classic Georgian house set in 2½ acres of gardens and grounds, which provides excellent family accommodation on three floors, including three main reception rooms, a charming fan-shaped orangery and nine/10 bedrooms, plus cellars and outbuildings.

Stowe Hill House is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £1.95 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Lichfield: What you need to know

Location: In Staffordshire, north of Birmingham, and in-between Stoke-on-Trent and Nottingham. Stafford is approximately 18 miles away. There are excellent transport links, with trains running from Lichfield City, Lichfield Trent Valley and Shenstone. Birmingham International Airport is just under 20 miles to the south.

Atmosphere: The city is known for its three-spired Medieval Cathedral and birth place of writer Samuel Johnson. It’s access to rural areas and historic town make it a popular place to live.

Things to do: From the Cathedral, Georgian museums and National Memorial Arboretum, there is plenty of culture and history to immerse yourself in. The city is home to a diverse range of restaurants and bars, whilst Birmingham, just 18 miles to the south, offers plenty in the way of shopping and leisure facilities.

Schools: Nether Stowe School, Bridge Short Stay School and Scotch Orchard Primary School, Lichfield Cathedral School and The Friary School are all located nearby.

See more property for sale in the area.