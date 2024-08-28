A rare opportunity to own a house near some of Cornwall’s best restaurants with a private path to a sought-after beach

The Chapel is a contemporary conversion that makes the most of its excellent position on Cornwall's north coast.

If you are going to build a house on the beach, it’s quite important that you make the most of the opportunity. What this means, in practice, is lots of large windows, access to said beach, lots of balconies, and so on. If you’re by the beach, you want to see the beach, and get to the beach.

This seems to have been the sensible ethos employed by the builders and designers of The Chapel at The Whitehouse (referred to as The Retreat, apparently). For sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for £1.25 million, the property is the only detached home at this development that overlooks Watergate Bay.

Built in 2010, the property is for sale for the first time since its construction and offers four bedrooms set over two floors. There are also, as mentioned, plenty of balconies.

Comprising two parts (the older chapel and the new cantilevered extension) the property is bright and spacious with large picture windows.

Approached via Tregurrian Hill, the property is part of a gated community (known as The Whitehouse), but is the only private home for sale there. Inside, The Chapel takes advantage of its location and contemporary build to offer plenty of open-plan spaces in which to relax and host.

It is also, and I’m not sure if I’ve mentioned this, near the beach at Watergate Bay. Not only can you look at it, you can also visit it, via a private path, that also takes you past your own surf locker and shower, because there is nothing worse than sand in the house.

If you do not like the beach, or it’s raining, the good news is that there are plenty of other things to do in this part of Cornwall. Walk the coastal path, visit the restaurants at Watergate Bay or nearby Mawgan Porth. Play golf at Trevose, Newquay and Perranporth. It doesn’t all have to be surfing.

The Chapel (The Retreat) is for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for £1.25 million. For more information and pictures, click here