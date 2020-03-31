A self-sufficient farmhouse with three trout lakes, two holiday lets and a vegetable garden

Halamiling in Cornwall is the perfect place to ride out the apocalypse with an income source, a food source and a beautiful garden to explore.

Self-sufficiency has always been idyllic, but in times like this, it really seems like the way to go. With a house that had a food source, a garden to play in and plenty of rooms to isolate in, you could keep at a safe social distance from the entire world for the foreseeable future. Pure bliss.

It’s hard to find a property that has everything you could ever want, but for those who are after a bit of everything, look no further than Halamiling in Cornwall, on the market with Strutt & Parker for £1.8 million.

The Grade II-listed farmhouse has food sources, exercise space and even holiday lets to bring in a bit of extra income.

The house is as charming as its setting, with an inglenook fireplace, a wood burner, window seats and slate flooring throughout the entire ground floor. It boasts four bedrooms, with two holiday cottages providing further accommodation in the 56 acres of gardens, trout lakes and paddocks.

Moonbeam, one of the holiday lets, has been beautifully redesigned by the current owners. The living room has wonderful exposed oak beams, full height windows and a Contura wood burner. The kitchen is extremely well equipped, and both bedrooms have double-height ceilings. Its sister cottage Moonshine is smaller, but equally charming, with a great kitchen and a lovely double-height bedroom.

The grounds are a horticultural delight, ranging from tropical plantations to a rockery, woodland and a vegetable garden with a 40ft by 12ft greenhouse, which provides excellent potential for self-sufficiency – provided you maintain a healthy year-round planning schedule. Three trout lakes are interconnected by a stream and the rockery garden even includes a waterfall. The small town of Boscastle is three miles away.

Halamiling is on the market through Strutt & Parker for sale at a guide price of £1.8 million. Click here for more details and images.