An irresistible Dorset cottage that’s located in its own verdant oasis — for sale for £1.85 million

Cherry Cottage Farm, located near the town of Beaminster, is a timeless family home with wonderful flexible accommodation in a simply stunning setting.

Built in 1996 but with the heart and soul of a much older dwelling, Cherry Cottage Farm is an utterly irresistible family home, located just one mile from the small West Dorset town of Beaminster.

As the photos show, the six-bedroom property is located in a glorious, rural setting, in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Partly hidden by mature trees and verdant green surroundings, it is the sort of environment many envision when imagining their dream home in the country. Cherry Cottage Farm is currently on the market via Symonds & Sampson with a guide price of £1.85 million.

Although a modern build, the property is formed of ham stone under a slate tiled roof to give the air of a traditional farmhouse. Inside, the spacious interiors allow for flexible living options, set out over three floors with southerly views. The extensive use of oak, stone mullions, ham stone fireplaces and ashlar stone further give the impression of a traditional build.

Entering at ground level, a bright hallway leads to the sitting room with doors that open up to the garden. The spacious kitchen/dining room also benefits from bifold and French doors which open up to the raised south-facing terrace.

With a large walk-in pantry, shaker-style units and integrated oven and dishwasher, the kitchen is a wonderful space suited to entertaining, as the dining area is large enough for a 12-person table.

Completing the ground floor accommodation is a utility room, boot room, and another room (formerly the dining room) with an adjoining bathroom which could be used as an additional bedroom if needed or a contained home office.

Upstairs on the first floor, two of the bedrooms (including the master) have balconies which overlook the garden and surrounding countryside. The master suite has ‘his and ‘her’ bathrooms with walk-in showers and a dressing room, which could be used as a bedroom if needed. A secret door in one of the master bathrooms takes you to a ‘secret study’ which is accessed via a separate stone staircase.

The two remaining bedrooms are located on the second floor, known as the guest suite, which shares a large living space. All the bedrooms are generously proportioned, and with five bathrooms (eight WC’s) in total in the property, there’ll be no fighting over who gets the first shower in the morning.

Moving outside to the front of the property is a triple garage which has planning permission granted to transform it into ancillary accommodation if desired. The agents note that this would create a great ‘entertainment hall’, but the options are unlimited and allows any potential future buyer the freedom to create a really wonderful space to suit them. Further outbuildings include a three-bay barn, framed by paddocks which are currently grazed by sheep.

The house sits in 6.41 acres of grounds, however, there is the option to acquire further land should you so desire. To the side of the property is a productive vegetable garden, whilst a raised terrace, with a solid oak pergola, laden with wisteria, leads off from the rear of the house. A stream-fed pond lies in the centre of the garden, surrounding which are established trees, shrubs and flower beds. Completing the grounds is a meadow, which lies close to the paddocks.

Beaminster lies in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, formed by a number of 17th century cottages and exemplary Georgian architecture. The town benefits from a thriving community, where a good selection of shops, restaurants and pubs are centred around the town square. There is also a local primary and secondary school in the town.

Each year, Beaminster plays host to a music festival and arts festival which draws in visitors. The surrounding countryside and breathtaking coast — which is a designated World Heritage Site — can be accessed via a number of bridleways and footpaths. Yeovil, Bridport and Dorchester are all within easy reach, as is Crewkerne, where a mainline rail station links to London Waterloo.

Cherry Cottage Farm is currently on the market via Symonds & Sampson with a guide price of £1.85 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.