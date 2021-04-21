An unusual round house enjoying fabulous sea views in Devon

Built because of a dare, the Round House, in Ilfracombe, Devon, is not only an unusual place to live, but it takes in superb sea views thanks to its round roof terrace.

Buyers looking for something a little different could do well to look at The Round House, in Ilfracombe, Devon, which is for sale with Stags at £1.25 million.

As the name implies, this is a circular building, thought to be the result of a dare in which a local builder was challenged to create a round house (although it also comes with a cottage of mostly standard shape for the lovers of all things square).

Built in about 1910 in Italianate style, it has many unusual features both outside and throughout its 3,108sq ft interiors, including two turrets flanking the entrance, ornate fireplaces in the main reception rooms and delightful bow windows taking in the splendid views of the sea and the local countryside.

The Round House itself has the main reception rooms, plus kitchen and breakfast room on the ground floor, five bedrooms and a sitting room on the first floor and, on the second floor, a rotunda room opening onto a circular roof terrace that’s the best place to soak up the panorama.

The 1,208sq ft Cottage spans two floors, with kitchen and dining room, a sun and family room and one bedroom downstairs and a sitting room and two bedrooms upstairs—one of which is in an octagonal turret, in keeping with the quirky atmosphere of the Round House.

Until now, The Round House has been operated as a holiday let, with the owners living in the Cottage, but the two could be both used as accommodation.

Outside, the landscaped gardens have been cleverly designed not only to enjoy the panorama, but also to support local wildlife.

The Round House is for sale at £1.25 million via Stags — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Ilfracombe: What you need to know