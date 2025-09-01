And now for something completely different: Monty Python's studio is now one of Camden's most breathtaking houses

By the start of the 1980s, the Monty Python comedy troupe — John Cleese, Michael Palin, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam — were perhaps the most famous comedians in the world. They'd graduated from their iconic, surreal TV show of the 1970s to producing a string of hugely successful films, including Monty Python's Life of Brian and Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

That much you probably knew. What you probably didn't know is that around that same time, they had a purpose-built studio erected in Camden, on Delancey Street, half-way between Camden Lock and Regent's Park. They called it Milkwood Studios, in honour of Dylan Thomas who had briefly (and rather unhappily) lived in a basement flat down the road at number 54 (a blue plaque celebrates the poet's stay). The studio served as Python HQ for 20-odd years, and was also home to George Harrison's HandMade Films, which produced and distributed the Pythons' movies.

For the past dozen years, however, it's been a rather wonderful house — one which you can call home as it's appeared on the rental market via Domus Nova.

Commercial properties converted into homes don't usually manage to feel cosy, and that's absolutely the case at Milkwood Studios. Delancey Street is absolutely slap bang in the centre of the NW1 postcode, and this is a city pad that's achingly-cool and stylish, in contrast to the charming Georgian houses you'd find elsewhere in the environs of Regent's Park.

It's also huge: there's almost 10,000sq ft on offer, which is a vast amount of floor space for a four-bedroom, four-bathroom house. Nearly half of that is taken up by the vast central area that is a hugely impressive living area, which was designed by architects Powell Tuck Associates and interior designer Marianne Tiegen. It's big enough to swallow a huge library, an 18-seater table, wide open seating areas and a kitchen-dining zone which has what's described by the agents as 'restaurant quality' appliances and fittings.

Exposed girders and polished concrete floors give an industrial feel, but plentiful indoor plants bring the organic beauty too, and we'd guess they thrive here thanks to huge skylights and a Crittal-style glass wall down one side.

The greenery continues outside, where planting both at ground level and on the roof terrace help make the house a sort of mini-oasis.

The bedrooms and bathrooms are arranged away from the main space and over three levels, and they're just as striking as you'd expect.

The overall combination of style and quality mixed with light and quirky charm is really quite something, and as you'd expect this is close to the top of the rental market in London. Milkwood is being offered at £65,000 per month on a long-let, or £108,333 per month for those looking for a short-term let. It's a lot, but most of the big-name hotels in London have suites costing an equivalent £3,000-a-night and up these days... and we know where we'd rather stay.

Milkwood Studios are available to rent via Domus Nova — see more details.