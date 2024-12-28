Beach house? Country house? A spectacular West Sussex home that does both, with views to die for and a private gate on to the shore

This wonderful home in a gated community near Chichester is a delight.

Redstack — on the Aldwick Bay estate, which is a gated community near Chichester — has great views. But it doesn’t merely have great views: it has a beachside observatory to enhance enjoyment of its superb coastal setting.

It also has a summer-house, boat house and changing room within the environs of the main building.

And the main house is almost as lovely as the scenery. It has six bedrooms — three of which share access to a balcony, which feels like it would make the house the ideal shooting location for a French farce.

There are also four reception rooms, and a magnificent Tudor-style wood-panelled hall.

All this, plus it’s own pretty garden with access to the beach via a gate.

What more could anyone ask? What? What’s that you say? You wish it were close to, er, a Butlins? Are you sure? Yes, Bognor Regis — with pier, Butlins and more — is also nearby. So you’re even set up on that front too.

Redstack is for sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

What else you could get nearby

Glorious period elegance at Merston, inland from the coast, but a little closer to Chichester and with easier access to the A27.

It’s on at £2.8m, also with Strutt & Parker — see more details here.

If you’ve got your heart set on Aldwick but can’t stretch you budget to Redstack, a smaller house on the estate is for sale via Hancock & Partners. It’s smaller and less grand, for sure, but is a true blank canvas inside, and still has that easy access to the sea.

Plus it costs ‘only’ £1 million, which means you’ll have enough left over to buy — ooh, let’s see now — how about this nice little private plane to keep stationed at nearby Goodwood for jaunts across to Europe?

You can see more pictures here.