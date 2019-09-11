A beautiful Norfolk town house with a library by John Simpson, right opposite King’s Lynn Minster

2 St. Margaret’s Place offers a wonderful opportunity to own a house right in the centre of King's Lynn – impressively sized with period features and a beautiful location.

What makes you fall in love with a property? Is it a beautiful big library? A sweeping staircase in a wide entrance hall? Or could it be a cosy country kitchen, a beautiful bathroom, a landscaped garden and a city location?

Whatever it is, it’s likely that 2 St. Margaret’s Place has it, and is waiting for you to move in and experience it for yourself.

A magnificently restored Grade II* listed town house, 2 St. Margaret’s Place is on the market through Savills at a guide price of £995,000. Sitting in the middle of the historic centre of King’s Lynn in Norfolk, the house undoubtably has some of the finest views in the area, facing directly onto the Minster.

Dating from the late 15th century, the majority of the house comes from the 17th century, and was remoulded once more in the 18th century. The sweeping staircase dates back to around 1720, while the stunning Jacobean chimney in the music room is thought to be 16th century.

The house itself is a beautiful blend between imposing and comfortable. Large sash windows light the reception room, which overlooks the south-facing enclosed gardens, while the warm tiles of the kitchen give it a homey feel.

Since the current owners moved in during 2007, extensive work has been done to keep the house up to scratch. The plumbing, wiring and heating has all been updated, all under the careful supervision of classical architect John Simpson, the architect of The Queen’s Gallery in Buckingham Palace.

Mr Simpson also created the magnificent library in the style of of Sir John Soane, drawing his inspiration from the library at Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire.

The six-bedroom house is perfect for entertaining, will well-proportioned rooms in an idyllic setting. Spanning over three floors, which a garage and attic space, 2 St. Margaret’s Place is a beautiful property for a family wishing to be in the centre of things (the King’s Lynn Art Festival happens each summer and frequent trains run to Cambridge and London) but still enjoy a happy, quite-paced life.

St. Margaret’s Place is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £995,000. For more information, click here.