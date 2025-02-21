Classical style meets fun and flair in a seven-bedroom manor in Cornwall

It is always an excitement to receive an email with subject lines such as ‘one of Cornwall’s finest country homes’. Country Life has long been in the business of fine country homes, and if working here for the best part of the decade has taught me anything, there are a lot of them. Do we ever get bored of looking at them? We do not.

This particular iteration is known as Polstrong Manor, near Roseworthy. It offers some 7,293sq ft of space, is listed Grade II, comes with 34 acres of gardens and grounds and has three ancillary cottages. Ticking a lot of Country Life boxes so far. It is for sale for offers in the region of £2.75 million with Lillicrap Chilcott.

So does it live up to its enthusiastic email description? It does. With origins from the early 19th century, it boasts a delightfully traditional exterior, built on a low terrace with full width balustrade and tall sash windows. There are Doric columns on the porch. A house this grand needs a grand driveway, and the entrance to Polstrong Manor is some 500m long. That will do nicely.

Like all great country homes, the interiors of the property pay respect to its rich heritage while being fit for modern needs. The current owners have done a terrific job of restoring and maintaining the property, as well as adding fun colour and style. The reception rooms retain Classical features and grandeur, while being bright and playful. Clever uses of colour and wallpaper feature throughout.

All in all, the main house offers seven bedrooms and four reception rooms, set over two floors (there is also a large cellar space). A particular highlight is the two-storey conservatory designed by Silvanus Trevail, who was a prominent 19th century Cornish architect who became the mayor of Truro and was president of the Society of Architects. It has been restored by the current owners, and features a large jasmine spanning one wall.

Outside, the extensive gardens and ground feature three further properties of one bedroom each. There is also a large indoor swimming pool that is detached from the property. At some 34 acres, there is plenty of space at Polstrong, with plenty of lawned areas, parkland and woodland. There is also a walled garden and stables.

But Cornwall is about the seaside, is it not? Do not worry, the magical Gwithian Beach is only a 10-minute drive away. Truro itself is 16 miles away.

Polstrong Manor is for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for offers in the region of £2.75 million.