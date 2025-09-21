Five charming Cotswolds houses for sale, from a 92-acre mini-estate to an ancient townhouse in one of the most sought-after spots
We take a look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life this week.
Gloucestershire — £2.75 million
Dashes of modern flair meet delightful Cotswolds architecture in this seven-bedroom home.
It's close to the village of Amberley, and within reach of the station at Kemberley from where you can be in London in just over an hour.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Oxfordshire — £2.45 million
'A country house in town' is how the agents describe this Chipping Norton home, woth five bedrooms and almost an acre despite its location right in this very sought-after spot.
It's a 17th century home that is just magnificent inside, with some breathtaking character features. Wonderful.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.
Gloucestershire — £4.95 million
A rare find on the open market is this picture-perfect old rectory in a village near Cheltenham.
Penny Churchill told the story of this beautiful house on the Country Life site this week — you can read it here.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Oxfordshire — £8 million
There's work to be done, for sure, but if you don't mind that then this is a cracker of a home — a 'splendid rural idyll' of 92 acres.
There's a mill house, a pair of cottages, a string of other outbuildings and bridges that cross back and forth over the river that meanders through the plot. Totally irressistible.
For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
Bedfordshire — £2.95 million
If you're wondering what your budget could stretch to if you head an hour or so east from the Cotswolds, this is the answer: woodland, ponds and an orchard as part of this seven-bedroom, 17th century house.
There's over 8,000 sq ft of living space and 14 acres to enjoy.
For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
