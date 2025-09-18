The Georgian rectory that you've (probably) been waiting for has come on to the market in a bucolic spot just outside Cheltenham
Classic Georgian rectories in the Cotswolds are hard to find, says Penny Churchill, so this example in Gloucestershire is a real treat.
For buyers seeking a permanent move to the Cotswolds, the chance of finding a Georgian old rectory in a good location is an almost impossible dream, not only because they are few and far between, but because those lucky enough to own one rarely want to leave.
Against the run of play, James Walker of Knight Frank now has a wonderful example on his books: Grade II-listed The Old Rectory at Coberley, four miles south of Cheltenham and 11 miles north of Cirencester, and fresh to the market in this week’s Country Life at a guide price of £4.95 million.
The Old Rectory at Coberley stands in five acres of secluded gardens and grounds overlooking the village church, and looks as if it has leapt off the screen of a glossy BBC costume drama: the immaculate golden stone architecture, the charming gardens and the elegant, generously-proportioned rooms are the stuff of daydreams.
Built of ashlar stone under a slate roof, The Old Rectory was comprehensively and sensitively restored by its previous owner, who acquired the house in 1996 and embarked on a major renovation project designed to emphasise the elegance and charm of the Georgian interior.
The present owner, who bought it 10 years later, has added modern touches and understated improvements that complement the Classical symmetry, high ceilings and abundant natural light of the original architecture.
In good order throughout, although perhaps in need of ‘some cosmetic updating’, The Old Rectory offers 7,736sq ft of manageable and comfortable accommodation, including a reception hall, three fine reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room and an integral one-bedroom flat on the ground floor.
Above, you'll find the principal bedroom suite, four further bedrooms and a playroom on the first floor.
Below ground level, there's a cleverly designed basement layout, comprising a sitting room, billiard room, wine cellar and two bedrooms, on the lower ground floor. Outbuildings house garden stores and garaging; the gardens and grounds provide a sheltered background for the tennis court and swimming pool.
This striking late-Georgian house, which enjoys wonderful southerly views over the valley of the Churn, arguably the main source of the Thames, was built in 1826 by Richard Pace of Lechlade for the Revd William Hicks, who was rector of Coberley for 51 years and died at the rectory, aged 91, in 1866.
He is buried in the churchyard of Coberley’s Grade II*-listed Church of St Giles, which, according to historian David Verey, dates from the 12th century, was rebuilt and extended by Thomas Berkeley in about 1340 and had the nave and chancel rebuilt by John Middleton in the Early English style in 1869–72.
The Old Rectory at Coberley has a guide price of £4.95 million via Knight Frank.
