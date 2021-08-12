A gloriously presented Cotswolds stone farm house with a heritage steam train running through it’s fields

Injecting a bit of luxury into the traditional farmhouse stereotype, Far Stanley Farm is bright, immaculately finished, with stable, tennis courts and views over the surrounding Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

For moments when your eye is off the ball, rolling views towards Dixton and Bredon Hills can be enjoyed from the tennis court at Far Stanley Farm, a charming five-bedroom property with paddocks, gardens, a four-box stable yard and triple garage on land extending to 16 acres.

Remodelled and extended, this Cotswold-stone farmhouse blends old and new seamlessly, with an Aga and overhead beams rubbing shoulders with three en suites, French doors and plenty of natural light.

Every now and then, the distant chugs and whistles from the heritage steam railway that runs between Cheltenham and Broadway can be heard, as a train crosses into sight at the bottom of the fields.

Far Stanley Farm is currently on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.5 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Far Stanley: What you need to know

Location: Far Stanley is a small hamlet in the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty located 1 miles from the village of Gretton and 3 miles from the market town of Winchcombe. Cheltenham is located approximately 8 miles away and home to a train station — Cheltenham Spa, which offers services to the south, London and north.

Atmosphere: The picturesque hamlet has a small community and benefits from great access to nearby villages and towns which have a range of amenities.

Things to do: Explore the beautiful surrounding countryside via its many paths and bridle tracks. Winchcombe has a range of shops, supermarkets and pubs, whilst Cheltenham is home to numerous boutique shops, restaurants and is the home of horse racing. There are also several festivals held in the town every year, including a literature festival, jazz festival and food festival.

Schools: The local primary school is Gretton Primary School and local secondary is Winchcombe School. Cheltenham College is also closely situated offering day and boarding options.

