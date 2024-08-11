Five magnificent country homes for sale, from a palatial Georgian masterpiece to an equestrian dream home in Hertfordshire

Our look at the finest homes to appear on the market via Country Life this week.

A slice of heaven in Yorkshire, Oaklands Manor has 15,000sq ft of beautifully presented and classically proportioned accommodation

Eight bedrooms and almost 60 acres are part of the package in one of the finest Georgian homes in the county.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A classic country home, from the bottle-green Aga in the kitchen to the stables and gardens.

It’s a 16th century home full of period features, and within the 50 acres of land there are gallops, training area and more for the equestrians out there.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade I-listed home in leafy Cheshire that’s as grand as it gets.

The house was supposedly built for a visit by James I and is one of the finest country homes on the market today.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Is it the epic views that get us most excited? The glorious North Downs location, yet still on the outskirts of London?

Is it the five bedrooms? The music room? The garage? No: it’s the old school telephone box in the garden. Wonderful stuff.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Grandeur inside and out at a home in the village of Downton — yes, really — in Wiltshire.

Grade I-listed, this is a truly historic home connected with the family of Sir Walter Raleigh, and said to be ‘one of the oldest continuously inhabited houses in the South of England’.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.