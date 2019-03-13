Five spectacularly pretty English country cottages for sale

The country cottage has an enduring appeal which never fades – we've taken a look at some of the nicest currently on the market in England.

A country cottage for those who want to think big, this 17th century home in the village of Moulsoe has six bedrooms, three reception rooms and even a triple garage.

This tiny village has a church and a pub, while the towns of Newport Pagnell and Milton Keynes aren’t too far away – nor is the M1, which offers easy access to London and beyond.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details about this property.

A listed, granite-built cottage in Dartmoor set within half an acre, and full of period touches: beamed ceilings, original windows and huge inglenook fires are to be found.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Yet a huge amount of work has been done updating and adding to this home, with a pair of outbuildings now serving as a home office and ‘media barn’ respectively.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Is there a more wonderful village name in Britain than Ugglebarnby? If there is we’ve yet to hear it, and the village itself doesn’t disappoint with its beautiful setting near Whitby, and within the North Yorks Moors National Park.

It has been modernised, but plenty of original features remain: beamed ceilings, deep recessed windows and a kitchen with Aga set in to an old, brick-built fireplace.

For sale with Astin’s. See more pictures and details about this property.

A delightful, thatched cottage in the Suffolk village of Great Waldingfield, three miles or so from Sudbury.

It’s a three bedroom, three reception room home dating back to the 17th century and set in dreamlike gardens. Some updating is needed, but there’s real scope to add value since planning permission has been obtained for internal changes as well as the construction of a timber cart lodge within the grounds.

For sale with Humberts. See more pictures and details about this property.

Brand new to the market, Plough Corner Cottage is a Grade II-listed timber-framed property in Cobham, dating back to the 17th century. Beautifully presented, the house features low-beamed ceilings and an inglenook fireplace.

With a generous 1,400sq ft of internal space, accommodation includes three bedrooms, two reception rooms and a conservatory extension. The garden, which encircles the house, offers impressive views out to the west.

For sale with Sotheby’s International Realty. See more pictures and details about this property.