Four bedrooms, tiered gardens and exquisite views over Fowey Harbour

The Old Vicarage is a charming Victorian clifftop villa with spectacular gardens and bags of character.

For sale for only the third time in its history, this charming, mid-Victorian clifftop villa, known as The Old Vicarage, commands sensational water views at the mouth of the Fowey river, was built in 1877 for local sea captain John Lamb.

It’s for sale for £2.5 million with Strutt and Parker and hits the market for the first time since 2005. It is unlisted. It is beautiful. It has been lovingly restored by its current owners.

Situated in the village of Polruan, the property is a fine example of Victorian seaside living, thankfully with modern touches. There is much to love about the Old Vicarage, but a good place to start would be the interiors.

Take this study for example. Imagine sitting here and absolutely nailing some spreadsheets, or writing the next Great American Novel.

Intricate period details abound throughout this four-bedroom home, whether in the intricate original cornicing and ceiling roses, the Victorian fireplaces, high ceilings and window shutters.

The Old Vicarage has all the hits. A spacious kitchen/dining/living room, a nice drawing room, and four evenly sized bedrooms on the first floor.

Naturally, as nice as this house is on the inside, it’s the gardens and the view that are the highlight. Just look at this.

Situated in about 1/3 of an acre, the westerly facing gardens and sea views are ‘simply spectacular’, say the agents. The manicured gardens include a walled terrace, tiered vegetable garden and a divine alfresco dining spot.

Views include, but are not limited to, Fowey Harbour, St Catherine’s Castle and Readymoney Beach. I bet you are wondering: ‘but does it have gated steps that descend from the garden to what feels like a private beach?’. The answer, of course, is yes.

The village of Polruan is a nice place to be, too, in case you weren’t already tempted. There’s a primary school, store, post office, tea rooms, two pubs and a boatyard.

The Old Vicarage is for sale with Strutt & Parker for £2.5 million. Fore more information and pictures, click here.