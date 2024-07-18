Trending:

Country houses for sale

Four bedrooms, tiered gardens and exquisite views over Fowey Harbour

James Fisher

The Old Vicarage is a charming Victorian clifftop villa with spectacular gardens and bags of character.

For sale for only the third time in its history, this charming, mid-Victorian clifftop villa, known as The Old Vicarage, commands sensational water views at the mouth of the Fowey river, was built in 1877 for local sea captain John Lamb.

We said clifftop overlooking a harbour, and we meant it.

It’s for sale for £2.5 million with Strutt and Parker and hits the market for the first time since 2005. It is unlisted. It is beautiful. It has been lovingly restored by its current owners.

Unlisted, elegant, and refurbished. What more do you want.

Situated in the village of Polruan, the property is a fine example of Victorian seaside living, thankfully with modern touches. There is much to love about the Old Vicarage, but a good place to start would be the interiors.

The reception room. Note the fine period details: your bay windows, your cornicing, your fireplace, things of that nature.

Take this study for example. Imagine sitting here and absolutely nailing some spreadsheets, or writing the next Great American Novel.

Could be tricky to get any work done with that view bothering you all day.

Intricate period details abound throughout this four-bedroom home, whether in the intricate original cornicing and ceiling roses, the Victorian fireplaces, high ceilings and window shutters.

The kitchen/living/dining room extends the length of the property.

The Old Vicarage has all the hits. A spacious kitchen/dining/living room, a nice drawing room, and four evenly sized bedrooms on the first floor.

The bedroom. With sea views, of course.

Naturally, as nice as this house is on the inside, it’s the gardens and the view that are the highlight. Just look at this.

Views, views and more views.

Situated in about 1/3 of an acre, the westerly facing gardens and sea views are ‘simply spectacular’, say the agents. The manicured gardens include a walled terrace, tiered vegetable garden and a divine alfresco dining spot.

The garden descends the cliff in tiers.

Views include, but are not limited to, Fowey Harbour, St Catherine’s Castle and Readymoney Beach. I bet you are wondering: ‘but does it have gated steps that descend from the garden to what feels like a private beach?’. The answer, of course, is yes.

One more view, as a little treat.

The village of Polruan is a nice place to be, too, in case you weren’t already tempted. There’s a primary school, store, post office, tea rooms, two pubs and a boatyard.

The Old Vicarage is for sale with Strutt & Parker for £2.5 million. Fore more information and pictures, click here.