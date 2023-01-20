'Signs of positivity' have broken out in the property market, but price falls are expected to continue.

House prices currently falling more slowly than a few months ago, according to big lenders

‘Sales, instructions and price trends all slipped deeper into negative territory’ according to RICS

Asking prices nudge upwards again — but are sellers factoring in the need to accept a below-asking-price offer?

Optimism fuelled by healthy job market, falling inflation, and Bank of England prediction that recession will be long but shallow

90% of home owners still have plenty of equity, with house sellers last year recording record gross profit of £108k

As you tidy away the last remnants of Christmas in your home, you may be wondering what’s on the horizon for the housing market. After all, 2022 was a year of mixed fortunes. ‘We saw rapid house price growth during the first six months, followed by a plateau in the summer before prices began to fall from September,’ says Kim Kinnaird, director, Halifax Mortgages.

House price data for December points to a general slowdown. Halifax’s house price index revealed a 1.5% drop last month, following a 2.4% fall in November. And Nationwide’s house price index showed a 0.1% decline in December, compared with a 1.4% fall the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) residential survey — which charts the mood among property professionals and estate agents — reported that ‘metrics tracking sales, instructions and price trends all slipped deeper into negative territory over the month’.

After September’s mini-Budget, a number of buyers and sellers switched off early for Christmas, says Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank. And who can blame them?

So, to what extent will potential buyers and sellers be tempted to enter the housing market in the months ahead? There seems little doubt that pressures on household finances will rise this year. You only have to glance at the Bank of England’s recent Financial Stability Report, covered here by Reuters.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, explains: ‘It will be hard for the market to regain much momentum in the near term as economic headwinds strengthen, with real earnings set to fall further and the labour market widely projected to weaken as the economy shrinks.’

The RICS survey –— a monthly sentiment survey of chartered surveyors — suggests that housing market activity will continue on a downward trend over the coming months.

“There is more optimism now that we are sort of going to get through the next year with an easier path”

But it’s not all gloomy. Tomer Aboody, director of property lender MT Finance, says: ‘With some possible optimism coming from a couple of months of lower inflation, along with government plans to reduce it by half, there could be light at the end of the tunnel. As the impact of this filters through, it could well bring some much-needed confidence back to buyers and sellers alike.’

Gardner adds: ‘The main factor that would help achieve a relatively soft landing (especially for house prices) [in 2023] is if forced selling can be avoided, and there are good reasons to be optimistic on that front.’ The surprise growth in the economy during November reported last week suggests that things aren’t quite as grim as they might be: the Bank of England is still predicting the longest recession since records began in the 1920s, but it is now expected to be long and shallow. And with the warm winter across much of Europe taking the sting out of gas wholesale prices, annual inflation is likely to drop sharply in the coming months. ‘It does mean there is more optimism now that we are sort of going to get through the next year with an easier path, said Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey.

Just three weeks into 2023, Rightmove’s house price index has revealed ‘some signs of positivity’. Buyer demand in the first few weeks of the year was up 4% compared with the same time period in the ‘normal’ housing market of 2019. And 5 January was the third busiest day ever for homeowners asking agents to value their property — a natural first step to selling.

Meanwhile, the average asking price of property hitting the market increased by 0.9% (£3,301), after two months of falls. While a seasonal rise is expected in January, it is the highest at this time of year since January 2020, according to the property portal. The key word in this paragraph is ‘asking’. Time will tell if buyers agree to these price tags. And it may simply be that sellers are expecting to have to take an offer below asking price, and are adjusting accordingly.

It’s worth remembering in all of this that the value of the typical home remains high by historical standards — good news for homeowners, less so for those hoping to get onto the housing ladder. This fascinating research piece on long-term house price affordability only goes up to the end of 2020, but shows that house prices as multiples of income are higher than at any time since the 19th century. More recent ONS analysis shows that average houses cost around nine times average earnings — and in London they cost almost 14x earnings. These are depressing numbers for first-time buyers.

For those who already own a home, however, things look very different. According to Hamptons, the average homeowner in England and Wales who bought a property within the last 20 years and sold in 2022 made a record gross profit of £108,000.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research, says: ‘While there are a number of uncertainties weighing on the market, even if prices do fall this year, it’s likely that over 90% of sellers will still sell at a profit. The other 10% will mostly be flat owners who bought in the last five or so years.’