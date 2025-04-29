About time: The fastest and slowest moving housing markets revealed
New research by Zoopla has shown where it's easy to sell and where it will take quite a while to find a buyer.
It may not seem like Waltham Forest in north east London and Manchester have an awful lot in common, but they both top Zoopla’s ranking of the fastest-moving housing markets. Homes in these two city locations sat on the market for just 19 days in the first three months of this year.
At £525,000, house prices in Waltham Forest are the highest in the 10-strong list, while Manchester’s are a more affordable £240,000.
Carlisle in Cumbria came in third place, with properties in this more rural spot near the Scottish border going under offer in 20 days.
Other areas in the top 10 include:
- Stockport on the edge of Manchester, Gateshead in Tyne & Wear, and Redditch in Worcestershire (all 22 days)
- Newcastle-upon-Tyne (23 days)
- Basingstoke and Deane in Hampshire (24 days)
- Halton in Cheshire and south Gloucestershire (both 25 days).
Zoopla suggests that properties tend to sell faster in more affordable places. Across England and Wales, it typically took 36 days between a home listed for sale and a deal agreed. But homes in the north west and north east of England took an average 32 days to sell and account for six of the top 10 areas.
And now for the areas where homes took the longest to sell. Well, there’s a fair few beauty spots in this list.
Denbighshire has been crowned the slowest-moving housing market, with homes in this picturesque corner of north Wales sitting on the market for 62 days. It’s closely followed by Westminster in London (61 days).
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
East Lindsay in Lincolnshire and Gwynedd in Wales came in joint third place. Homes in both these scenic pockets on the coast took 59 days to go under offer.
Other places to make the ranking are:
- Angus in Scotland and Kensington & Chelsea in London (58 days)
- Canterbury in Kent and Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire (56 days)
- North Devon (55 days)
- Blaenau Gwent in Wales (54 days).
So, what’s behind these slow-moving markets? Over to Zoopla, which says that while buyer appetite has climbed across southern England, it’s not keeping pace with the jump in homes for sale.
And the property portal is pretty unambiguous in its reasoning: ‘With 150 councils across the UK introducing double council tax for second homes, second-home hotspots like coastal towns are seeing a boost in supply, something that is significantly affecting the length of time it takes for properties to sell in these areas.’
-
-
Betty is the first dog to scale all of Scotland’s hundreds of mountains and hills
Fewer than 100 people have ever completed Betty's ‘full house’ of Scottish summits — and she was fuelled by more than 800 hard boiled eggs.
By Annunciata Elwes Published
-
A wisteria clad hall built by one of the founders of the Bank of England
Come for the history of Old Hall. Stay for the interesting interiors.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
A wisteria clad hall built by one of the founders of the Bank of England
Come for the history of Old Hall. Stay for the interesting interiors.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
A gorgeous Scottish cottage with contemporary interiors on the bonny banks of the River Tay
Carnliath on the edge of Strathtay is a delightful family home set in sensational scenery.
By James Fisher Published
-
Six rural properties with space, charm and endless views, as seen in Country Life
We take a look at some of the best houses to come to the market via Country Life in the past week.
By Toby Keel Published
-
380 acres and 90 bedrooms on the £25m private island being sold by one of Britain's top music producers
Stormzy, Rihanna and the Rolling Stones are just a part of the story at Osea Island, a dot on the map in the seas off Essex.
By Lotte Brundle Published
-
A home cinema, tasteful interiors and 65 acres of private parkland hidden in an unassuming lodge in Kent
North Lodge near Tonbridge may seem relatively simple, but there is a lot more than what meets the eye.
By James Fisher Published
-
A rare opportunity to own a family home on Vanbrugh Terrace, one of London's finest streets
This six-bedroom Victorian home sits right on the start line of the London Marathon, with easy access to Blackheath and Greenwich Park.
By James Fisher Published
-
A tale of everyday life as lived on Britain's most expensive street
Winnington Road in Hampstead has an average house price of £11.9 million. But what's it really like? Lotte Brundle went to find out.
By Lotte Brundle Last updated
-
Damon Hill's former home in Marbella is the perfect place to slow down
The glorious Andalusian-style villa is found within the Lomas de Marbella Club and just a short walk from the beach.
By James Fisher Published