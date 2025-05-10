A modern masterpiece for sale in Cornwall that's just one mile from the beach
Hay House combines location, elegance and modern family living to create a special home for the 21st century.
Building beautiful homes has been a rich tradition in this island for centuries, and a tradition that has been celebrated in the pages (both print and online) for more than 100 years. Looking at the beautiful Elizabethan, Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian creations, it is easy to forget that homes of significance are still being built right now.
What makes a home significant and, indeed, beautiful? Location, style and utility are three words that usually spring to mind. For a building to be great, it surely must be in a good place, look nice among its surroundings and cater to the needs of whoever lives there. One such example, built last year, is surely Hay House in Cornwall, which is for sale with John Bray Estates for £1.875 million.
‘As a family we lived here for ten years and have a great love of Cornwall,’ says owner Harry Anscombe. ‘We wanted the house to be a space for contemporary family living with high energy efficiency, spacious rooms and soaring ceilings but also with a deep sensitivity to its location and a respect for heritage materials and craftsmanship.’
That respect for heritage materials and craftsmanship is the very essence of Hay House, with its exterior of reclaimed stone, timber and zinc. It is clearly modern, but it is of the land. It goes without saying that the property adheres to the highest of environmental standards and has an EPC rating of B.
Inside, the three-storey property offers five bedrooms and some 3,000sq ft of living space. The joy of the home is found in the ground floor living spaces, which is centred around a large kitchen/dining room and lounge space, with a separate snug to get away from it all.
Another highlight of the property, designed by New British Design and built by Alkenby (who also built The Pig at Harlyn) is the use of light. Despite its stoney grey exterior, the property is flooded from a mix of large windows, skylights and balconies. The secondary joy of that are the views from the elevated position looking out over the Cornish countryside, including the landscaped terraced grounds, orchard, woodland and stream that make up Hay House’s gardens.
But perhaps the piece de resistance is the location. One mile to the east is Mawgan Porth beach, something of a surfer’s paradise, while Hay House is equidistant to Newquay to the south and Padstow to the north.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
And if somehow all of that wasn't enough, Hay House also comes with two long barns, one of which offers an extra bedroom. Beauty, location and utility — all found at Hay House.
Hay House is for sale with John Bray Estate for £1.85 million. For more information and pictures, click here.
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.
-
-
'All the floral world wants to do is procreate': Why pollen is nothing to sneeze at
Pollen often hits the headlines for making us sneeze, but it plays a vital role in far more serious matters.
By Ian Morton Published
-
Josephine Baker and the remarkable women of espionage who helped win the Second World War
On the 80th anniversary of VE Day, we salute five women who worked tirelessly in the shadows to bring about an Allied victory.
By Alan Mallinson Published
-
A rollercoaster, Bauhaus department store and Brutalist football stand top the latest Buildings at Risk List
The latest Buildings at Risk List from the Twentieth Century Society has been announced. Sunwin House department store and Blackpool’s Grand National Rollercoaster both feature.
By Jack Watkins Published
-
Lutyens's last masterpiece comes up for sale in Oxfordshire, with 27 bedrooms and a cricket pitch
Middleton Park in Middleton Stoney is a vast country home that must surely be among the nation's best
By James Fisher Published
-
A 10-bedroom manor house in the heart of the Cotswolds with all the trimmings
Waterton House sits on the edge of Ampney Crucis, and is as elegant as can be.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A seven bedroom Buckinghamshire rectory that might be a little haunted
Grade II-listed the Old Rectory is a home of astounding charm and beauty, and comes with a friendly visitor.
By James Fisher Published
-
Over the Hills and Far Away: Robert Plant's Welsh hideaway is up for sale
Other notable residents of The Argoed in the Wye Valley include George Bernard Shaw and Beatrice Webb.
By James Fisher Published
-
Period charm and contemporary tastes collide in an eight-bedroom listed home in Durham
Morton House is a rare example of a home where you can have the best of both worlds.
By James Fisher Published
-
A charmingly unspoilt 17th century farmhouse for sale in the Cotswolds' 'Golden Triangle'
Finstock Manor was once part of the Cornbury Park Estate and is now an elegant family home.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Tasburgh Hall: From a Buddhist centre to a seven-bedroom family home in 23 acres
The property, in Norfolk, was once four separate apartments, but has been lovingly re-stitched back together.
By Penny Churchill Published