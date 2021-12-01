A large Arts & Crafts house with its own rotunda in West Sussex that’s perfect for families

Saxes Plat combines than 7,000sq ft of accommodation with spectacular grounds complete with rotunda and tennis court.

Buyers looking for space, including a delightful rotunda to entertain outdoor, shouldn’t miss Saxes Plat, in the hamlet of Tismans Common, on the outskirts of Rudgwick, in West Sussex. With more than 7,000sq ft, this Arts & Crafts house, which is on the market with Savills at an asking price of £3.75 million, is the perfect family home.

Built in the early 19th century, it was extended and modernised by the current owners and now encompasses six bedrooms and seven reception rooms.

The ground floor centres on a bespoke Clive Christian kitchen and breakfast room, with its Aga and SubZero appliances, but also houses the magnificent drawing room with open fireplace, the dining room, with its French windows to the gardens, a cinema room, bar and TV room and a study.

Two staircases lead to the first floor, which has five bedrooms. One of these is the vaulted master bedroom, which comes complete with panoramic seating area, dressing room and Clive Christian ensuite. A sixth bedroom sits on the top floor: also large and ensuite, it would be ideal for guests or teenagers.

The grounds outside are as charming as the interiors, with colourful borders, lavender walkways, manicured lawns, a kitchen area and pretty ponds. A terrace, a rotunda and a pergola all provide ideal entertaining spaces, plus there’s a fabulous tennis court to keep family and friends busy.

Saxes Plat is for sale at £3.75 million via Savills — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Rudgwick: What you need to know

Location: Rudgwick is about 20 minutes’ drive from both Horsham and Guildford.

Atmosphere: A pretty village, Rudgwick has a selection of local shops plus a church, Post Office and medical centre. The vibrant community runs many clubs.

Things to do : There's polo at Ewhurst, plus several golf clubs and plenty of opportunities for walking, cycling and riding.

Schools: Plenty to choose from, including Rudgwick Primary School, Cranleigh, Hurtwood House, St Catherine's and Charterhouse.

