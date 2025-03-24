This elegant Greek villa offers would-be buyers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in the shadow of the Acropolis
Athenian Legacy consists of two houses in walking —and almost touching — distance of one of the world’s most famous and precious landmarks.
In today’s topsy-turvy world, the mighty Acropolis, which still looms large over Athens some 2,500 years after it was built, is an enduring and much-needed symbol of democratic ideals and of resilience. Despite everything history and humanity has thrown at it — the years of neglect, foreign invasions and natural disasters — it somehow still stands.
The ancient citadel comprises a myriad of buildings. The Parthenon is the most famous, dedicated to the Greek Goddess Athena, patroness of Athens, but there’s also the Erechtheion, the Propylaea, the Temple of Athena Nike and the Odeon of Herodes Atticus. And in its shadow, a neo-classical villa that’s currently for sale with Sotheby’s International Realty, for just under €10million. Actually, two houses — one fully renovated, and one in need of some love and care.
It is an extraordinary opportunity to live in such close proximity — almost touching distance — to one of the world’s most famous landmarks.
The first house occupies 435 sq m of space comprising a kitchen, living and dining areas, a grand staircase and four bedrooms — each one with a different view. There’s plenty of marble and natural light, plus a garden courtyard and a two-car driveway — a ‘rare find in this central location,’ according to the listing. The adjacent property measures 257 sq m, big enough to create at least three additional bedrooms should the mood take you. The roof terrace offers unbeatable 360-degree views of the Greek capital and all of its architectural gems.
The building’s facade is a soft apricot colour, studded with evenly-spaced green-shuttered windows and Corinthian pilasters. Ivy has been allowed to grow up the sides which, rather than ruining the effect, has helped to soften the sometimes overwhelming symmetry.
Competition among hopeful buyers is likely to be high: last year, house prices in Athens rose nearly 8% year-on-year in the last quarter and there are no signs of demand easing off. There are also new hotels and restaurants aplenty, including The Dolli and Monument, and an increasing focus in the travel world on where to go in Greece beyond its islands.
It might just be time to throw your hat into the ring — or live to regret it.
Athenian Legacy is for sale with Sotheby’s International Realty for €9,500,000. Click here for more information and pictures.
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends.
