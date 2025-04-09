Live a life of Tudor fancy in this five-bedroom London home with links to Cardinal Wolsey and Henry VIII
Fans of Wolf Hall rejoice, as a rare chance to own a Tudor home inside the M25 comes to market.
As someone who lives in the area, there is much to be found in SE9. Not all of it necessarily pleasant. What I was not expecting, however, was this glorious Tudor home, named Court Yard, which was once part of the Royal Court at Eltham Palace and built in the 16th century. It’s quite rare to find something like this for sale, but for sale it is, for £2 million with Hamptons.
It gets better. It is one of only three remaining Tudor homes in the area, constructed as part of the estate to house the Chancellor of the Exchequer Cardinal Wolsey; Eltham Palace was a former childhood home of Henry VIII. Court Yard is now a five-bedroom home, ideal for a family or a couple ‘seeking country living within a London suburb’.
Is there a moat bridge involved in reaching this property? There is. Does it have a ‘discreet postcard perfect Tudor façade, framed by cherry blossom’? It does. There is so much to love here, from both a history perspective and ‘gosh isn’t this just a nice and comfortable five-bedroom house’ perspective.
There are, of course, plenty of period features throughout. Exposed beams galore. Very small windows in place (as well as plenty of big ones). But overall, the property is modern in all the right places. A large functioning kitchen. Lots of light.
There is one bedroom that I feel I must draw your attention to, where the Tudor/Elizabethan theme could be described as a little ‘overwhelming’. But people are allowed to have fun, are they not?
Court Yard is complemented by a spacious garden to the rear, with a patio area directly adjoining the house and steps that lead down past box hedges to a manicured lawn. There is plenty of green space to be found in Eltham itself, with the Royal Blackheath Golf Course, England’s oldest, a short walk away.
This property on Court Yard is for sale with Hamptons for £2 million. For more information and pictures, click here.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.
-
Murder, intrigue and 'the magic of a bygone era' at this eight-bedroom home set in 25 acres of Devon countryside
Upcott Barton is a family home steeped in history and comes with more than 5,000sq ft of living space.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
The 'best places to live' ranking that lists all 1,447 towns, cities and large villages in England and Wales — who is this year's winner?
Redbourn has been named the best place to live in the country.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
A six-bedroom house in Wales with estuary views and some gloriously fun interiors
Brynymor House is somehow more beautiful on the inside than the outside.
By James Fisher Published
-
Number of international buyers of UK property reaches record low
A mix of economic uncertainty and tax changes are stemming the flow of overseas house hunters, according to Hamptons estate agents.
By James Fisher Published
-
Five grand rural homes for sale, as seen in Country Life
We take a look at some of the finest homes to come to market via Country Life this week.
By Toby Keel Published
-
The treehouse of your dreams is for sale, and it even comes with a country house
Buy the treehouse, get the country pile free.
By James Fisher Published
-
Harts House: A home straight out of a fairytale for sale in Kent
We try not to use cliché too often, but sometimes only cliché will do.
By James Fisher Published
-
In search of Arcadia at Ayot Bury, the Georgian home and estate that's 30 minutes from central London
The bucolic dream.
By Arabella Youens Published