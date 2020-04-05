Six great homes in London plus a classic country house within commuting range, as seen in Country Life

Our round-up this week includes options for those seeking a home in one of the capital's finest areas, or a place with space further afield.
Notting Hill, W10 — £1,650,000
A two bedroom duplex apartment with a roof terrace.
Campden Hill, W8 — £6.95 million
“Exceptional apartment with views of its substantial private garden from all the principal rooms. Reception room, 3 bedroom suites, utility room, cloakroom, cinema, swimming pool, gym, spa, underground parking and 24hr concierge. EPC=B Leasehold, approximately 998 years and 9 months remaining | 1,968 sq ft”
Notting Hill, W11 — £5,995,000
A beautifully restored five bedroom family home.
Arundel Gardens, W11 — £9.5 million
Wonderful family friendly house with grand proportions. 3 reception rooms, 6 bedrooms (2 en suite), 2 further bathrooms, 2 cloakrooms, study, wine cellar, private garden and direct access to one of Notting Hill’s much sought-after communal gardens. EPC=C Freehold | 4,683 sq ft
Clapham, SW4 — £2,250,000
A beautifully refurbished and cleverly extended five bedroom Victorian family home.
Notting Hill, W11 — £3,358 pcm
A stunning two bedroom Victorian conversion.
Waltham St Lawrence, Berkshire — £2,500,000
A compelling life style choice for a discerning couple, able to embrace the flexibility of extensive guest and staff accommodation. 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 4 reception rooms.
