Six southern homes from this week’s Country Life, from £2 million to £10 million

See what property is on offer in the September 11 issue of Country Life.

Much to get excited about here. A Grade II-listed converted mill from about the 18th century. Set in 8 acres of grounds that include a lake and river system. On the market for the first time in 40 years.

Agents have a habit of getting over excited, but when they describe this five bedroom house as ‘in an idyllic setting reminiscent of a John Constable painting’, if anything they are underselling it.

For sale with Savills.

Drummers Yard, formerly known as Birchens Spring, is regarded as one of the most important houses in the Beaconsfield area. Built of white brick under a Cornish slate roof, the property was designed by John Campbell and is considered one of the high points of the Arts-and-Crafts movement. Somehow looks both like a Scottish castle and an Italian villa.

Comes with seven bedrooms, more than 10,000sq ft of living space, dashing interiors and 12 acres of gardens and grounds. Also a tennis court.

For sale with Knight Frank.

Superb, spacious and characterful. That’s how best to describe this seven-bedroom property in Tilford. Beautifully presented on the outside, with a delicious blend of period and modern interiors.

The only thing bigger than the main house is the garage, which extends to some 6,000sq ft, providing parking for about 40 cars. One for the collectors. Also comes with 3 acres of gardens and a swimming pool.

For sale with Hamptons.

Described as ‘a very ancient Gothic building’ and ‘a very commodious and handsome house’ by Hasted’s History of Kent (1778), Saltwood House is a former rectory that offers eight bedrooms seven bathrooms and 6.5 acres.

Originally dating from the 13th century, the property has been extended and renovated over the years, most recently by its current owners, to create a beautiful and spacious family home in south-east Kent.

For sale with Strutt & Parker.

Donnington Castle House is a terrific example of the classic design and symmetry of the Restoration period. For the past 13 years, the current owners have brought the property back to life, skilfully ‘nurturing its ancient history’ with the ‘requirements of a warm and welcoming family home’.

What that translates to is a seven bedroom home of supreme elegance, with 23 acres of gardens and grounds, a study, wine cellar, swimming pool, tennis court and three detached outbuildings. A mini estate, if you will.

For sale with Savills.

There are lawns, and then there are lawns. At Great David’s, within the 6.25 acres of gardens and grounds near Henley, you’ll find this exceptional croquet lawn, which looks as smooth as a bililard table.

The property is something of a summer-sports paradise, with the croquet lawn complemented by a cricket net, tennis court and swimming pool. The main property is a delightful Edwardian home in fantastic condition that offers six bedrooms.

For sale with Knight Frank.