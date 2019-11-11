23 stunning ski chalets across Europe, as seen in Country Life

Our round-up includes beautiful log cabins aplenty, as well as a hotel for sale and a luxury ski chalet waiting to be built to the buyer's own designs.



Beginners and intermediates will love this chalet’s location on the edge of the lovely village of Rochebrune, at the foot of Megeve’s vast network of slopes. Ideally placed for the ski cable, the property has four bedrooms on the ground level and a lovely living room, dining area and open-plan kitchen on the first floor. In the loft, the elegant master-bedroom suite has a fireplace, dressing room and private terrace.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Handsome ski chalet for sale in Crete Côte Village, La Plagne, Paradiski. It is divided into two stylish 5 bedroom apartments both with Jacuzzi and sauna. 200m from the piste.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Extraordinary 5 ensuite bedroomed luxury277m2skichalet, impeccably finished and nestled in a tranquil hamlet of Saint Martin de Belleville in Three Valleys. Garage and ski room.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Pretty 4 bed / 2 bath chalet with sauna and spa, 300m from the pistes of La Clusaz. Garden and terrace with stunning mountain views,2.4kms from the village centre

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Superbly located within meters from the main ski lift of Médran, this 160m2 duplex on the top-floor has all of the conveniences of an ideal escape with stunning mountain and valley views.

For sale with Sotheby’s International Realty. See more pictures and details about this property.

Stunning 7 bed / 6 bath Savoyard farmhouse located in a hamlet near Morillon, part of the Grand Massif. Outdoor swimming pool and separate ground floor apartment.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

910m2chalet in Le Grand Bornand offering 14bedrooms,13 bathrooms an indoor swimming pool, TV lounge,sauna, gym, laundry rooms, ski room, kitchens and a 5 car garage.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Outstanding, 5 bed / 5 bath new-build ski chalet with a luxury, contemporary finish, situated in the beautiful hamlet of Saint Marcel in the Three Valleys. Garden and 4 car garage.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Spectacular 4 bedroom chalet surrounded by breathtaking views of the Kaiser mountain range. Located at the foot of the Wilder Kaiser, Kitzbühel is famous for both its skiing and lifestyle and is just 75 km from Salzburg airport and 97 km from Innsbruck airport.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Super 267m sq new build 4 bed / 3 bath villa intone of the most prominent locations around lake Annecy. Located a short stroll to the lake, cycling path, and near golf and paragliding.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Luxury duplex, 4 ensuite bedroom apartment with 2 private parking places and direct access to the ski slopes of Courchevel and the Three Valleys ski resort.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

An extremely rare opportunity to acquire a stunning 7 ensuite bedroomed ski chalet just metres from the piste in the heart of St Martin de Belleville. Spa and private parking.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

This beautiful chalet is part of a fantastic development of three high end chalets, located in the heart of Courchevel Moriond in the Three Valleys ski resort. Six double bedrooms and an upstairs living area featuring open plan kitchen, living room with fireplace and dining area, a bar, two balconies and a terrace with Jacuzzi.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Exceptional ski chalet situated in St Marcel less than 1.5km from St Martin de Belleville ski resort and Three Valley ski lift. Large garden and next to a 3* Michelin restaurant.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Situated in St Martin de Belleville, is this 6-bed chalet comprising an open plan living /dining / kitchen area with balcony, workshops, a double garage, cellar and small studio.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Delightful 6 ensuite bedroom chalet situated only minutes from Méribel centre and skiing in the world-renowned Three Valley ski domain. Sauna, south-facing terrace and garage.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

A selection of newly constructed Ski-in, Ski-out, 5 bedroom chalets, built using local sustainably sourced materials, such as larch wood and natural stone. All are available for purchase by non-residents as holiday homes.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Luxury 340m2ski chalet waiting to be built to your design, piste-side, exceptional Mont Blanc and 360° views and located in Les Arcs,1800 Paradiski domain.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautifully restored 6 suite Belle-Epoque villa located in the heart of Samoëns, currently operating as a boutique hotel. Under an hour from Geneva airport and easy access to skiing.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

This fantastic property is located in a quiet area of Les Deux Alpes close to the pistes ‘Champamée’ and ‘Pied De Moutet’ and amenities. Large garden and private parking.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

3/4 bedroom chalet in St Gervais, close tithe town and the ski area. An ideal ski baser family home in the mountains offering fabulous views and a lovely outdoor space.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Ski-in and out chalet right on the piste overlooking the village. Top floor,3-bedroomprivate residence plus a 5 ensuite bedroom exclusive guest house below. Spa, hot tub and boot room.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Unique 5 ensuite bedroom ski chalet with sauna, ski locker and an outdoor Jacuzzi and dining area within 1.3km of the ski lifts in the Three Valleys. Sold fully furnished.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.