The green Gable House: A family home in Hampshire that even we can’t believe is only 15 years old

If the house isn't quite right, don't be afraid to build something new. The Gable House in Ashford Hill is a glorious example of a new home that looks like it's always been there.

With energy-saving, connectivity and sustainability in mind, many home buyers would happily build a bespoke new house in the countryside, yet are deterred by stringent planning restrictions, which regulate the construction of isolated new homes in rural areas. The launch onto the market of three striking new country houses highlights some of the risks and rewards involved should you set out to build the country home of your dreams.

Replacement dwellings are a popular source of new builds in the countryside and this was the approach taken by the owners of The Gable House at Mill Green near Headley, four miles from Kingsclere in north-west Hampshire, when, some 15 years ago, they set out to extend their country cottage set in 5½ acres of wooded gardens and grounds at the end of a long no-through track.

Currently for sale through Alex Barton of Strutt & Parker’s Newbury office at a guide price of £4.25 million, The Gable House is located roughly halfway between the commuter hubs of Newbury and Basingstoke, and within easy reach of leading independent schools, among them Cheam (a mile away), Horris Hill, Downe House and St Gabriel’s.

Working with local architect Alex Oliver, both parties soon decided that a simple extension wouldn’t work and planning consent was sought and eventually granted to rebuild rather than extend the existing house. Commenting on the striking three-gable design from which the new building takes its name, Mr Oliver says: ‘Most new houses built in the countryside tend to be square boxes in the neo-Georgian style and I wanted to create something with a more vernacular exterior that would fit both the setting and the relaxed informal style of the interior. The façades of the house are lime rendered to provide a soft and timeless appearance.’

The Gable House is centred on a large, light-and-airy hallway with a galleried landing above. The downstairs living space is flexible, with a large kitchen that flows into the dining room and out onto the south-west-facing stone terraces that surround the house. Three further reception rooms — drawing room, sitting room and study — and a large laundry room, boot room and wine store complete the ground-floor accommodation.

The first floor houses the principal bedroom suite, three further bedrooms and two bathrooms; these rooms all enjoy delightful views over the gardens, with more distant rural vistas beyond. One of the more ingenious elements of Mr Oliver’s design is the layout of the suite of rooms on the second floor, which adds considerable flexibility to the building’s 5,725sq ft of living space. This area currently comprises two bedrooms, a bathroom and an open-plan central space used for yoga and gym equipment.

The gardens closest to the house are a sumptuous mix of flowering borders and climbing plants. The terraces are positioned to maximise the sun and link with the main living areas. Beyond the formal gardens are wildflower meadows, an orchard, vegetable garden, a large area of flat lawn used for football and family games over the years and a pony paddock in front of the house, which protects the view.

The Gable House is for sale with Strutt & Parker for £4.25 million. For more information and pictures, click here