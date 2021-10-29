The Rose family’s mega-mansion from ‘Schitt’s Creek’ has come up for sale in Toronto

Playing itself in 'Schitt's Creek' as the hugely opulent home of the Rose family, La Belle Maison is currently on the market and seeking a (financially stable) new owner.

The critically acclaimed Canadian comedy series Schitt’s Creek — which has nine Emmy awards, two Golden Globe awards, a SAG award and numerous others under its belt — follows the story of the Rose family, a hugely wealthy family who lose all their fortune and are forced to move out of their family home, ending up in a run-down motel in a little town called Schitt’s Creek.

The mansion that the much-loved on-screen family were forcefully exiled from in the opening episode of the series is currently for sale for $21.888 million CND via Aaron Kirman Group (or approximately £12, 814, 767) and is in every way as opulent and outrageous as you would imagine.

As the on-screen home to Jonny Rose (Eugene Levy), Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara), David Rose (Dan Levy) and Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy), La Belle Maison is a 17th century, French-inspired mansion in Andrews-Windfields neighbourhood in Toronto, Ontario.

Built in 2012, the sprawling property showcases the sort of style you would associate with the über-rich — and as TopTenRealEstate claims, it ‘is designed to impress, blending modern luxury with European artisanship.’

No expense was spared in its creation, with enough carved marble to rival Rome.

Measuring 24,000 sq ft of internal living space, there are 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a heated stone driveway with space for 14 cars and a saltwater swimming pool. The gardens, which amount to half an acre, are scattered with bronze and stone sculptures.

The internal space was designed by Van Lapoyan, in what appears to be a game of ‘Am I in a European museum, or a recently built mansion in Ontario?’

The entrance hallway — although the word ‘hallway’ seems an understatement — is a space designed as an homage to the Sistine Chapel, with domed ceilings, stained glass and a marble staircase and sets the tone for the rest of the property in terms of style and grandeur.

The custom designed banquet hall can host 150 guests (and is the setting of the Rose’s annual Christmas party in one episode), decorated decadently in blue and gold tones with marble and granite floors.

A dance floor with a mirrored wall completes the space (no doubt where Alexis practiced her dance routine to ‘A little bit Alexis’) and makes it perfect for parties and weddings.

In the formal dining room, cherubs fly across the ceiling frescos, looking down upon marble floors created in the Renaissance-style.

A large aquarium and custom-carved marble fireplace join forces in the family room, whilst a cinema room, indoor pool, billiards room and four-storey internal lift help make up the rest of the house.

It is decadent, opulent, grand, garish — but undeniably impressive. The only thing it’s lacking is our favourite eccentric family.

La Belle Maison is currently on the market via Aaron Kirman Group for $21.888 million CND — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.