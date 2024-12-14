We take a look at five homes which show what you can get for your money around the country.

What was once a pretty cottage is now a spectacular home with a glazed dome and magnificent views a couple of miles from Mull’s main ferry terminal.

There’s also a large garden and a huge barn-slash-workshop. It could be used as a holiday let (and has been of late) but would also make a wonderful home.

For sale with Peter Murphy & Co.

We won’t mince words: this three-bedroom house in St Just, right on the very end of Cornwall near Penzance, needs totaly refurbishment throughout.

If you’re up for that challenge, this could be a really lovely family home, with good-sized rooms, a garden and two reception rooms.

For sale with Stacey Mann Estates.

Country Life at a £300k budget in Surrey? Clearly that’s a stretch, as for this price in one of the priciest counties in the country, this sort of money will more often than not stretch to a flat rather than a house.

Here, however, it buys you a two-bedroom maisonette within this very grand Edwardian house on the outskirts of Woking. It has a share of the freehold, has a balcony, and use of the large communal garden.

For sale with Seymours.

A charming, five-bedroom detached house on the outskirts of a village, with glorious views across Pembrokeshire.

There’s plenty of work to be done inside and out, but it feels more than worthwhile for a very fine home in a location just a couple of miles from Pembroke itself, and with the magnificent coast almost on your doorstep.

For sale with FBM.

Just a few miles inland from the wild and beautiful Suffolk coast is this huge, 300-year-old traditional barn with 3,660sq ft of space.

The catch? It is, for now, literally just a barn — but permission is in place to turn this in to a sumptuous five-bedroom home. It could be truly great.

For sale with Jackson-Stops.