A house with an almost unbelievable location, spectacular views and over 4,000sq ft has come up for sale — but there are a couple of catches.

The first catch with Water’s Edge in Flushing — one of South Cornwall’s finest addresses — is that you’ll have to move quickly, as joint agents Jonathan Cunliffe and Savills Auctions are sending this house under the hammer on May 31.

The second catch? Everything needs doing. Everything.

For sale for the first time in 33 years, Water’s Edge is one of only nine Edwardian-style, detached, south-facing houses with water frontage on this exclusive road.

Built in the 1920s and now in need of complete refurbishment, the 4,235sq ft house, which is unlisted, sits at the top of its elevated, one-third-of-an-acre plot, looking out over sloping gardens to Falmouth harbour and beyond, with scope to create terracing to maximise the views and grounds.

And what views they are, looking out across the world’s third-largest natural harbour. The house even offers direct water frontage via a set of private steps that wind down to the beach, and its own boathouse, below.

Inside, the home is currently laid out over three levels with accommodation including four reception rooms, a master suite and five double bedrooms.

Recommended videos for you

As the pictures show, you’ll need to roll your sleeves up to get things right again — and doing so will likely give plenty of scope for reconfiguration.

That work will be subject to permissions, but given the unlisted status it’s unlikely to be a major issue. And the rewards could be enormous.

An auction date has been set for May 31, with offers over £2m being considered prior to auction. You can find out more — and see more pictures — at Jonathan Cunliffe’s website.