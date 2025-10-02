This country estate is peaceful, spacious and elegant. Just please don't ask us how to pronounce it.
In the heart of Wales's beautiful Irfon Valley, The Cefnllysgwynne Estate is seeking a new owner.
The River Irfon flows for 28 miles along the upper slopes of Bryn Garw in the Cambrian Mountains, one of the most beautiful parts of Mid-Wales. It powers through the Abergwesyn valley, runs past the Nant Irfon National Nature Reserve in the hills above the village of Abergwesyn, and continues on through Llanwrtyd Wells to its confluence with the River Wye at Builth Wells. The Irfon valley is spectacular, and a fittingly grand backdrop for the diverse and picturesque 335-acre Cefnllysgwynne Estate.
The estate is centred on the Cefnllysgwynne House at Llanynis, 3½ miles from Builth Wells, and it's is currently for sale through joint agents Fisher German in Worcester and J. M. Osborne in Banbury, whose websites will be able to tell you much more about it than we have room for here.
What they won't tell you, however, is how to pronounce 'Cefnllysgwynne'; we'll get back to that later.
What we can tell you is that the estate combines significant sporting, amenity, leisure and forestry potential with holiday-let accommodation, single- and double-bank fishing on the Irfon.
There are also additional sporting rights over adjoining land, and — as is very sensible in cases like these — the sellers are offering to split it up in to as many as 13 lots, for those who don't want the entire £2.975m property.
Lot 1 comprises Cefnllysgwynne House and grounds, Cefn Cottage, farm buildings, stabling and 17¾ acres of grassland, at a guide price of £600,000. The principal dwelling on the estate, which enjoys the most enviable views across the Irfon Valley, is Cefnllysgwynne House, a three-storey, stone-built, former traditional Welsh longhouse with substantial Victorian extensions.
The pictures here tell is all: this is a lovely, place that's seen better days, full of charm and with a gorgeous location, but now in need of refurbishment and modernisation — and, given that the building is unlisted, there's even the potential for a total rebuild.
Lot 2 comprises Pantyblodau, a four-bedroom stone farmhouse with traditional barns and stabling set in 2¾ acres of permanent pasture, also with outstanding views, for sale at £450,000 — which is much less than £2.975m, and has the advantage of being far easier to say.
Likewise, Lot 3 is Hafod-y-Blodau Cottage, which has a far better vowel-to-consonant ratio than Cefnllysgwynne, and is a two-bedroom holiday let for sale at £300,000;
Lots 4 to 13 are even better, since they don't have names at all. Lot 4 is 138 acres of commercial and amenity woodland, priced at £550,000; and lots 5 to 11 are a mix of small acreages of woodland or grassland, at prices ranging from £90,000 to £200,000. A guide price of £100,000 is quoted for Lot 12, the sporting rights over 378 acres of adjoining land, and Lot 13, 4,697m (15,400ft) of single- and double-bank fishing on the Irfon, has a guide price of £50,000.
There's no more getting away from it though: we're going to have to have a stab at figuring out how to pronounce 'Cefnllysgwynne', and in the absence of a Welsh speaker on hand, let's turn to AI.
Google Gemini sympathises with our plight, bemoaning the difficulty of the 'lateral fricative' in the 'llysg' in the centre of the word (it was more the seven consecutive consonants that tripped us up, but never mind) before coming up with 'KEV-un-HLISS-GWIN-eh'. As for Chat GPT, that simplifies the whole thing in to three portions instead of five, suggesting 'KEVN-hleece-gwin'. I've no doubt that Welsh speakers reading this are, by now, banging their heads on a nearby desk, but surely the main thing is to give it a go, and surely that's probably close enough that the agents will know which property you're asking about when you give them a call.
The Cefnllysgwynne Estate is for sale through Fisher German in Worcester and J. M. Osborne in Banbury.
