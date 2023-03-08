The comedian Frankie Howerd was a household name for decades in Britain, and his London home — a five-bed Georgian townhouse — at the heart of Kensington’s 'most sought-after private garden square’ is now up for sale.

With a grass tennis court, mature leafy trees, maintained gardens and lawns, plus a children’s play area, it’s no wonder Edwardes Square is considered one of London’s finest private squares. It’s a green oasis in the heart of the metropolis.

Naturally, properties with access to such magical outdoor space in London are highly desirable — and the price often reflects that, particularly as in the case of today’s property: an Edwardes Square townhouse with five beds and accommodation spanning four floors, currently on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £5.95 million.

As well as its own delights, this house has a celebrity past: the comedian and actor Frankie Howerd lived at the property for over 25 years. His career spanned six decades, becoming a household name for his roles in the Carry On films and, unforgettably, the Roman spoof Up Pompeii. Nobody has ever quite been able to deliver a double entendre in quite the same way ever since.

There’s even a blue plaque outside the front door — erected by The Dead Comic’s Society — which serves as a reminder of his time spent in this wonderful home.

Inside on the ground floor, the accommodation is elegantly presented, with parquet flooring and sash windows in the reception room and a beautifully sleek kitchen with large roof lights, long island and double doors that open up to the terraced garden.

That’s right, a private garden: as pretty as the gardens across the street are, there will be times when you don’t to share them with your fellow residents. It’s a secluded — and secure — outdoor space that is perfect for al fresco meals, a green haven enveloped by shrubs, flowers and trees.

On the lower ground floor, you’ll find a store room, enclosed patio area, a sitting room/study and utility.

The five double bedrooms are located over the first and second floors, with the master suite benefitting from a large ensuite bathroom and two Juliette balconies.

Large windows are a common feature throughout, ensuring that natural light floods the internal spaces.

At the heart of the Georgian square is the Grade II listed communal garden. At the time of its creation, it was considered ‘unusual’ in its style, with JC Loudon commenting that ‘Edwardes Square gardens were laid out in a manner different from most other squares…in groups and winding walks.’

Much remains unchanged today, with winding paths and a beautiful rose arbour. There’s also a garden lodge — built in the style of a Greek Temple — where the (lucky) gardener lives.

The property is located behind Kensington High Street, meaning a variety of shops, restaurants and cafes are practically on your doorstep. Holland Park is just a few minutes’ walk down the road and the nearest tube stations are at High Street Kensington (District and Circle lines) and Earls Court Road (District and Piccadilly lines).

Edwardes Square is currently on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £5.95 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.