A truly remarkable Grade II-listed Georgian villa within a mile from the Bath city centre, surrounded by rolling countryside

Constructed with idyllic Bath stone, 23 Bathwick Hill has been attributed to the renowned architect Henry Goodridge and offers easy access to Bath combined with stunning views of National Trust land.

Dating from around 1817, 23 Bathwick Hill is a idyllic country residence of Bath stone, slate roof tiles, and quaint wrought iron balconies. The Grade II-listed villa is currently on the market with Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £3,850,000.

To the rear, a wonderful terrace steps down to the garden, filled with trees and flowerbeds to lend a wonderful burst of colour, as well as privacy. Rounding off the outside space is a gorgeous swimming pool, providing the perfect space for relaxing over the summer with friends or family.

Spanning across four floors, the interiors have been finished to the highest standard throughout. The lower ground floor, which sits at garden level, boasts a range of impressive features, including a lovely sitting room with wooden floors and an open plan fireplace. French doors lead out into the garden, and bay windows ensure that plenty of natural light illuminates even the lowest levels of the house.

The kitchen/breakfast room boasts bespoke units with an Aga to provide warmth as well as some countryside style. There is also an office and a laundry room, as well as a shower room and numerous vaults that provide plenty of storage.

Through the ground floor entrance porch sits a wonderful reception hall, with the original tiled floor still present. A beautiful drawing room with ceiling detail contains double doors that open out onto one of many balconies, alongside a bay window with excellent views of the gardens. The dark wood flooring contrasts beautifully with the muted walls, while a chandelier provides an air of grandeur and opulence.

The current master bedroom, with an ensuite and a fireplace can also be found on the ground floor, although this has potential to become another reception room. There is also a study, providing a peaceful work-space for any member of the family, and a guest bedroom with ensuite facilities.

Three additional well-proportioned bedrooms can be found on the first floor, as well as a bathroom and a separate shower room. The second floor is currently laid out as a separate apartment, with a kitchen and two bedrooms, to itself, providing potential for a nanny flat. The views from the second floor are simply superb, with Bath on one side, and endless fields on the other.

Bath’s city centre can be reached on foot, boasting not only beautiful architecture, but fantastic restaurants, retail outlets and the world-famous Thermae Spa. For those wishing to travel further afield, there is a mainline rail link from Bath Spa to London Paddington, taking approximately 85 minutes.

The National Trust land to the rear provides a truly stunning setting for country walks and vistas which lend 23 Bathwick Hall all the grace of the countryside and are sure to make the next owners very happy.