Country houses for sale

12 glorious country homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Toby Keel Toby Keel

A look at some of the best houses for sale from the pages of Country Life in the past week or so.

Oxfordshire — £6,000,000

Poundon House is a country house near Bicester that’s approached down a drive with a lime tree avenue.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Somerset — £5,000,000

Combe Florey is a delightful Grade II listed 18th century manor house with an appealing classical facade in the style of James Gibbs.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Cheshire — £2,750,000

Handsome Grade II listed Georgian rectory in a superb setting on the edge of the pretty Cheshire village of Davenham.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Kent — £780,000

A Grade II listed three-bedroom home meticulously restored to its former glory and offering views facing the village green.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Somerset — £1,275,000

An extraordinary five-bed property in an idyllic position with excellent outriding, indoor/outdoors arenas, stables and paddocks.

For sale with Fox Grant via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Ayrshire — £875,000

An impressive country residence with equestrian facilities and land. Set in a beautiful secluded area within easy reach of Glasgow.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Herefordshire — £275,000

This versatile stone cottage would be perfect as a main residence, a weekend escape to the country or even as a holiday let.

For sale with Magi Alexander via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

West Yorkshire — £1,000,000

A stunning Grade II listed period home with rare and delightful art deco architecture. Set in approx. 1 acre of gardens.

For sale with Simon Blyth via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Greater London — £1,500,000

An impressive five-bedroom, double fronted Edwardian house in excess of 3,000 sq. ft. located on a sought-after road in Streatham.

For sale with KFH via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

County Durham — £800,000

A property that fuses stately architecture with contemporary design, set only a stroll from the award-winning high street of Yarm.

For sale with Roseberry Newhouse via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

East Sussex — £900,000

An attractive split-level four-bed detached home in a desirable location with beautiful gardens extending to approx. 0.8 acres.

For sale with Wood & Pilcher via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Hertfordshire — £2,000,000

A well-presented seven-bed family home recently refurbished throughout. Offering four en-suites and a large plot in a desired area.

For sale with Chancellors via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.