12 glorious country homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

A look at some of the best houses for sale from the pages of Country Life in the past week or so.

Poundon House is a country house near Bicester that’s approached down a drive with a lime tree avenue.

Combe Florey is a delightful Grade II listed 18th century manor house with an appealing classical facade in the style of James Gibbs.

Handsome Grade II listed Georgian rectory in a superb setting on the edge of the pretty Cheshire village of Davenham.

A Grade II listed three-bedroom home meticulously restored to its former glory and offering views facing the village green.

An extraordinary five-bed property in an idyllic position with excellent outriding, indoor/outdoors arenas, stables and paddocks.

An impressive country residence with equestrian facilities and land. Set in a beautiful secluded area within easy reach of Glasgow.

This versatile stone cottage would be perfect as a main residence, a weekend escape to the country or even as a holiday let.

A stunning Grade II listed period home with rare and delightful art deco architecture. Set in approx. 1 acre of gardens.

An impressive five-bedroom, double fronted Edwardian house in excess of 3,000 sq. ft. located on a sought-after road in Streatham.

A property that fuses stately architecture with contemporary design, set only a stroll from the award-winning high street of Yarm.

An attractive split-level four-bed detached home in a desirable location with beautiful gardens extending to approx. 0.8 acres.

A well-presented seven-bed family home recently refurbished throughout. Offering four en-suites and a large plot in a desired area.

