The impeccably renovated 1930s house ideal for sailing enthusiasts

Upalong in South Hams has its own beach and five moorings.

Down at Devon’s southern tip, the creeks, sheltered waters, deep-water moorings and sandy beaches of the Salcombe estuary provide an inspiring backdrop for some of Britain’s most enviable waterside homes. The pretty estuary village of East Portlemouth is a short walk or boat ride from the heart of busy Salcombe town, which retains much of the original charm of its days as a prosperous fishing village. Kingsbridge, at the head of the estuary, offers more comprehensive shopping, dining and leisure facilities and a highly regarded school.

Mark Proctor of Knight Frank’s Exeter office (01392 423111) is handling the sale, at a guide price of £6 million, of one of the hottest properties to hit the South Hams market in recent years. This is the majestic Upalong at East Portlemouth, an impeccably renovated, 1930s house, set in almost six acres of landscaped gardens leading to its own private beach, two-storey boathouse and slipway and no fewer than five moorings – three running and two swinging. The views from the main rooms and the terrace across the estuary, Salcombe harbour and parts of South Pool Creek are simply sensational.

The current owners, who bought the property from its previous long-term owners some seven years ago, have extensively remodelled and refurbished the unlisted main house, which offers some 5,480sq ft of contemporary living space on three levels; the lower-ground floor, arranged as a two-bedroom studio annexe, could easily be integrated into the main house to provide six/seven bedrooms in all.

The main ground-floor reception rooms are accessed from a central reception hall, with an open-plan kitchen/breakfast room to one side. Some of the best views can be enjoyed from the new conservatory/dining room, which leads to both the western terrace and the indoor swimming pool. On the eastern side of the house, the drawing room and its adjoining guest bedroom also have estuary views. Even a separate one-bedroom annexe behind the house benefits from mesmerising panoramic views.

The owners have also remodelled and re-landscaped the gardens around Upalong and its annexe to ensure complete privacy – a rare and exclusive asset in a prime waterfront location, Mr Proctor points out.

Upalong at East Portlemouth is on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £6 million – see more details and pictures.