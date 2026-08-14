The Country Life Quiz of the Day, August 14, 2026, is in full bloom

Today’s quiz is all about flowers, so why not take a moment to stop and smell the roses?

Sunflower field with sun setting in the background
We promise thistle be a good one!
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at 4pm.

Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

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(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
Country Life
Country Life

Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.