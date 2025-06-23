The breathtaking English landscape that inspired Tolkien's Middle-earth: Quentin Letts on his heaven in Herefordshire
Quentin Letts is best known as a merciless sketch writer and critic — but when he's back home at Herefordshire he embraces a very different life.
High on the Malvern Hills, you have two views. To the east lies Worcestershire’s fertile plain; to the west a vista more lumpy and wooded, a misty land of gurgling brooks, gnarled hedgerows and, as C. S. Lewis imagined, gambolling fauns. This is Herefordshire. In spring, its orchards drip with blossom. Orchids dance on spinney floors, hop poles line the lanes and the cows’ brown-dappled hides match the rich soil. Locals call it ‘the shire’, others consider it paradise; to me, it has been home this past quarter of a century.
Did that view inspire Lewis’s Narnia and J. R. R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth? Both men often walked the Malverns. It is hard to believe flat Worcestershire could have fuelled much magic, but that bucolic kingdom to the west, its valleys and hummocks fluffed by old man’s beard, knolls with Arthurian dolmens, a louring hog’s back on the Welsh horizon? Now you’re talking.
The dimpled Herefordshire Beacon, or British Camp, is said to have given Tolkien his White Mountains of Gondor. I spent schoolboy years in its lee, thrilling to the yarn that this was where Caratacus fought the Romans. Another candidate for that event is Caradoc, a bluff near Ross on Wye. Legends swirl around Herefordshire — the cider can do that to you. The Woolhope Dome, also near Ross, is allegedly the best place in the world to grow apples.
Ross was the birthplace of British tourism; 18th-century travellers thought Symonds Yat a match for any Rhine gorge. Our other towns are Leominster, its quieter sister Bromyard, Kington in the wild west and pretty Ledbury, where a poetry festival starts on June 27. Four years ago, a Titian was found at Ledbury church: it had been there for ages, rather grubby, and no one had noticed its provenance.
Hereford’s pink-sandstone, low-slung cathedral houses the 14th-century Mappa Mundi — look at its headless blemmyes and winged salamanders and tell me its maker hadn’t been at the Westons vintage cider (8.2%) from Much Marcle.
In the summer of 2025 Hereford cathedral will play host to the Three Choirs Festival (July 26-August 2), established by 1715. A statue of Edward Elgar with his bicycle watches from a corner of the close. If you hear the roar of a motorbike, that’ll be our bishop, Richard Jackson, on his Harley-Davidson. The expression ‘Right Revd’ acquires new meaning.
The county’s 200 medieval churches include Shobdon, with its wedding-cake interior, and Moccas (about 1130), where the organ is water-powered. Box-pewed, 12th-century Clodock was named after a murdered Welsh king, Clydawg. These contested Marches were battle lands for centuries and are dotted with ruined castles. Recent digs at Snodhill Castle, Dorstone, suggest it was the love-nest of Elizabeth I (so much for the ‘virgin queen’). Yet who could blame the most virtuous soul for falling in love with, and in, this lush, romantic Eden?
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Local highlight
The bucolic countryside.
Local lowlight
Lack of a bypass for Hereford.
Best-kept secret
Tom Denny’s Traherne stained-glass windows (2007) in the Audley Chapel of Hereford Cathedral.
Quentin Letts is a parliamentary sketch writer, theatre critic and author. His latest book is ‘NUNC!’ (Constable)
Quentin Letts is a parliamentary sketch writer, theatre critic and author who has written for The Times, The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail. His latest book is ‘NUNC!’ (Constable).
-
-
Summer Solstice, Roger Federer and battle of the Popes: Country Life Quiz of the Day, June 23, 2025
Monday's quiz asks whether the middle of summer is actually a moveable feast.
-
What do an order of Catholic priests and actor Hugh Bonneville have in common? They helped this West Sussex sparkling wine triumph over multiple French Champagne houses
After being approached by a group of Catholic priests in 2006 to plant a vineyard, the power of the divine, and climate change, was on the winemaker Dermot Sugrue’s side.
-
The Manner review: This New York hotel is bringing the 1970s back to SoHo, one colour at a time
The Manner, on one of SoHo's quieter, tree-lined streets, is proof that great hotel design can make or break a holiday.
-
My piece of heaven: The Vale of Belvoir by Lady Violet Manners
Lady Violet Manners, who grew up in Belvoir Castle, shares her love of the area around her ancestral home.
-
At His Majesty’s pleasure: A woodland retreat for rent at Sandringham
With room for six guests, and with 20,000 acres on the doorstep, it would be folly to not get booking.
-
The East African holiday hotspot that should be top of your travel wishlist — and where to stay
There's more to Kenya than just safari.
-
Winchester: The ancient city of kings and saints that's one of 21st century Britain's happiest places to live
Kings, cobbles, secrets, superstition and literary fire power–Winchester has had it all in spades for centuries and is as desirable now as it ever was, says Jason Goodwin.
-
'He has 27 camels — and four daughters, too, whom he professes to love almost as much'
Pamela Goodman takes a trip to Oman and catches a glimpse into the strange world of camel beauty pageants.
-
Penicuik Estate review: An exclusive use house and cottages for collectors and connoisseurs
The Penicuik Estate in Midlothian, Scotland is an ever-growing hospitality empire with a fascinating history.
-
Prussia Cove: Shrouded in mystery and romance, this former smugglers' paradise is an isolated idyll
Come for the history, stay for the swimming and walking.