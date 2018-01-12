10 ways interior design will change in 2018: The death of minimalism and an end to trend-chasing

Our interiors editor Giles Kime gazed into his crystal ball to make these bold predictions for what might happen in the world of interiors during 2018.

The end of the trend

The faintest hint of modishness will be a complete no-no, whether it’s a choice of paint colour, pattern or style of kitchen. No more chucking out the chintz on a whim, describing major decorating decisions as a ‘moment’ (Scandi/Mid Century/Industrial chic and so on) and no reaching for a paint chart on an annual basis. It won’t just be good for our finances, it’ll do wonders for our sanity.

There’ll be a tapestry revival

On a less serious note, we will rediscover the joys of antique tapestry, but, in light of the above, this obviously won’t be a trend, but a renewed appreciation, not seen since the 17th century. Tapestries add a wonderful mix of pattern and texture to a room.

Provenance will be cool

‘Tell me what you eat and I will tell you what you are,’ said Brillat-Savarin, but what about what we live with on a daily basis? This will be the year that we need to care about the fact that our linen curtains are from Flanders, our carpet is made from Herdwick fleece and if our oak is American or Continental. For all sorts of reasons – whether economic or environmental – provenance really matters.

Craft will no longer be a dirty word

We’ll realise that making things by hand is no longer just about technique for technique’s sake. Combining handmade processes with good design and digital technology offers the best of both worlds and creates beautiful objects that can be used every day rather than simply being put on display.

The return of the room

This could equally be called the death of open plan: four walls, rather than a formless succession of spaces, will make a dramatic comeback and ensure that our houses have more warmth and intimacy than the interior of Tate Modern.

Fixability

This will become as important as longevity, so, when assessing an item of furniture, we’ll want to know whether the joints can be strengthened, the finish restored and, when it’s reupholstered, that it won’t fall to pieces. Antiques can be restored and we should be able to fix modern furniture, too, however inexpensive.

The future’s brown

We’ll stop agonising about whether brown furniture is on the cusp of a comeback or is underpriced/overpriced and just enjoy the fact that it adds warmth and character.

RIP Minimalism

Yes. It’s over. At last. You’ll only find it in hairdressers now.

Back to Nature

Almost by stealth, synthetics have slipped into every aspect of interiors, from carpeting and textiles to fixtures and finishes. There’s nothing hippyish about wanting to be surrounded by natural materials – they look, feel and smell far nicer than plastic. Natural materials will make a comeback.

More architects will think like interior designers

The best already carefully consider how rooms work, but many see them as nothing more than an architectural statement. This will change in 2018. Now, that is wishful thinking!