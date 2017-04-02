Spectacular Scottish castles and estates for sale

We take a look at the finest country houses, castles and estates for sale in Scotland.

Perthshire, £950,000

Above the River Tay in the heart of the county, some 10 miles south of Perth, five-bedroom Balhomie enjoys an elevated position —indeed, when the house was built in 1901 as a shooting lodge, the site was chosen for the view.

The 3.7-acre gardens include a terraced lawn and a well-stocked rhododendron and azalea bank that provides an array of spring colour.

There’s also an orchard with plum, apple and crab-apple trees, kitchen garden, original glasshouses, an onion house and former stables.

More details via CKD Galbraith

Perth & Kinross, £7.5 million

The Dall Estate on the shores of Loch Rannoch dates back to 1347, when the Robertson clan was gifted its name and lands by no less a figure than Robert the Bruce.

The main house was built in 1855 by renowned architect Thomas Mackenzie, who was responsible for castles across 19th century Scotland including Aldourie Castle – the location from which the Loch Ness Monster was first spotted.

While it’s Victorian, the castle was built in the 16th century baronial style – and as you can see from the pictures on this page, it retains that character to this day while still enjoying a homely, lived-in feel.

This estate is far more than just a castle, however: it represents quite an extraordinary holding for whoever takes over, with everything from squash courts to a laboratory among the buildings included in the sale.

There are even two hydro substations to provide your power – both are in need of a bit of work, but their existence means that you can probably call this the most extraordinary eco-friendly home on the planet!

More details from Asset Properties of Crieff

Dornoch, £2.25 million

If it’s palatial space you’re after, this might be the ideal home: a 25-bedroom castle in Dornoch, Sutherland, which is so large it’s currently run as a hotel – and it has been since 1947.

While that very fact might diminish its romance a little, it could easily be restored to a residence should you wish to do so. Inside, the fixtures and fittings are exactly what you’d wish to see with all manner of features retained in this 520-year-old building originally constructed by the Bishop of Caithness as his home.

The present owners have been the custodians since 2000, and have put a lot of effort into refurbishing the castle, which is at the heart of this picturesque town and a stone’s throw from the internationally-famous Royal Dornoch golf course.

More details from Strutt & Parker

Castle Douglas, £695,000

Barholm Castle is a traditional Scottish tower house dating back to the 15th century. John Knox is reputed to have hidden out here during 1566 while on the run from his enemies; his accommodation was apparently on the 4th floor, which is now a large bedroom towards the top of the home.

When Knox stayed here, he’d presumably have used a wooden staircase which has since gone: the stone stair tower is a later addition, having been erected in 1573. Those stairs still stand, taking you from the kitchen diner on the ground floor, past the ‘great hall’ on the first floor, up to the top.

While it’s a fine place on the inside, for our money it’s the location that is most breathtaking: it’s situated on a hillside overlooking Wigtown Bay and the Machars of Wigtownshire.

More details from Knight Frank