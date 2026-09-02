Charles Berkeley on the arch at the castle that's been in his family since the 1100s

Charles Berkeley stands next to the splendid French late-Gothic arch that dominates the courtyard of Berkeley Castle. Incredibly, this iconic castle — built shortly after the Norman Conquest, and the site of King Edward II's notoriously gruesome murder — has been in the ownership of the Berkeley family since the 12th century.

Both the arch and the inset doorway, richly carved with figures of angels, saints and apostles, were among the imported fixtures and fittings installed during the wholesale restoration of the neglected castle in the 1920s by Randal, 8th Earl of Berkeley.

(Image credit: Mark Williamson for Country Life / Future)

A chemist educated in France, the Earl aimed to restore the neglected castle to its medieval state, reversing changes to the fabric, but also to modernise its facilities. The work was undertaken by the London firm Keeble, which specialised in the sale of historic interiors and the restoration of houses.

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(Image credit: Mark Williamson for Country Life / Future)

It’s difficult to be certain where the arch came from, but it dates to about 1500 and was possibly supplied by Parisian antique dealer Bacri Frères in 1923. Certainly, he sold a doorcase to the Earl that was supposedly associated with Anne de Bretagne, wife of Charles VIII of France.

The door was cut down to fit the arch and may be from Brittany or Normandy. To confuse matters, the achievement has been re-carved with the Berkeley Arms.

(Image credit: Mark Williamson for Country Life / Future)

‘It’s my favourite doorway here,’ says Berkeley, ‘very much in keeping with the 8th Earl’s stylish additions to the castle.'

Berkeley Castle is open to visitors — see the website for details.

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