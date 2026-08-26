'Works of craftsmanship that bring these rooms to life': Thirlestane Castle's spectacular 17th century plasterwork

The late 17th century witnessed a fashion for deeply moulded plasterwork decoration incorporating festoons of naturalistic flowers and foliage, treatment echoed in the contemporary sculpture of Grinling Gibbons. Inspiration for all this work came from Dutch art of the period, including still lifes. Few places show this work off better than the spectacular decorative plaster ceilings at Thirlestane Castle.

'These ceilings are wonderful works of craftsmanship and bring these rooms to life,' says Edward Maitland-Carew of the plasterwork at his family seat, Thirlestane Castle. (Image credit: Jesse Wild for Country Life / Future)

Thirlestane Castle was transformed in the 1670s by the Duke of Lauderdale, then the effective Regent of Scotland. His work to the castle was undertaken by the mason Robert Mylne and the architect Sir William Bruce, both of whom were concurrently employed by Lauderdale in the renovation of the royal palace at Holyrood, Edinburgh.

(Image credit: Jesse Wild for Country Life / Future)

The ceiling of this room — formerly the dining chamber, and now part of the drawing room — is one in a series in the first-floor chambers at Thirlestane created by George Dunsterfield, a member of the London Company of Plaisterers, who came to Scotland at government expense in October 1673 to work at Holyrood.

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(Image credit: Jesse Wild for Country Life / Future)

This example, notionally supported at each corner on the backs of eagles, was completed by January 1676.

(Image credit: Jesse Wild for Country Life / Future)

The brilliant white finish of plaster ceilings was ideal for reflecting light into rooms. Here, the detailing is lightly picked out in gold — and the other rooms show similar levels of workmanship.

(Image credit: Jesse Wild for Country Life / Future)

Edward Maitland-Carew — whose family has been here since the 13th century — stands beneath this magnificent work and marvels.

‘These ceilings are wonderful works of craftsmanship,' he says, 'and, with their rich detailing, bring these rooms to life.’

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(Image credit: Jesse Wild for Country Life / Future)

Thirlestane Castle is open to visitors, and regularly hosts weddings, events and film shoots — see the website for more details.